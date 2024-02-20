Idles star Joe Talbot says reading CBeebies bedtime story ‘is an honour’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Idles star Joe Talbot says reading CBeebies bedtime story ‘is an honour’

By Press Association
Joe Talbot is reading a CBeebies bedtime story (David Parry/PA)
Joe Talbot is reading a CBeebies bedtime story (David Parry/PA)

Idles band member Joe Talbot has been given the “honour” of reading a bedtime story on CBeebies for families all over the UK.

The Welsh singer-songwriter will read Under The Love Umbrella, a children’s book by Davina Bell with illustrations by Alison Colpoys.

The narrative traces four children navigating life beneath their love umbrellas, finding reassurance in the family love that accompanies them wherever they go.

Joe Talbot is reading a bedtime story (BBC/PA)

Talbot said: “It’s an honour to announce that I am reading a CBeebies bedtime story.

“I cannot express how much I love reading to my kid so this was a welcome twist in an already beautiful career. All love.”

The Grammy-nominated band’s lead vocalist joins a roster of celebrities who have read CBeebies bedtime stories including Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Gregory Porter, Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton, Harry Styles, and Christine and the Queens.

Sir Elton John to read bedtime story
Sir Elton John read a CBeebies story in 2018 (Pete Dadds/PA)

Sir Elton delighted families in 2018 by reading The Dog Detectives: Lost In London, authored by Fin and Zoa Gypsy and illustrated by Monika Suska.

American singer Parton, known for hits such as 9 To 5, Jolene and I Will Always Love You, read Dogs Loves Books by Louise Yates in 2017.

Talbot’s CBeebies bedtime story will air at 6.50pm today on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer, joining the weekday line-up of bedtime tales.