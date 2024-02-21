Landmark exhibition for one of Belfast’s finest exports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Landmark exhibition for one of Belfast’s finest exports

By Press Association
Kathryn Thomson and Anne Stewart (National Museums Northern Ireland/PA)
Kathryn Thomson and Anne Stewart (National Museums Northern Ireland/PA)

One of Belfast’s finest exports is making a sort-of homecoming with a significant exhibition of his work.

More than 70 pieces by Sir John Lavery will go on display in the city where he was born in 1859 before he went on to distinguish himself as a painter.

Lavery On Location goes on display at the Ulster Museum later this week as a result of a partnership between National Gallery of Ireland and National Galleries of Scotland.

In 1929, Lavery gave 34 of his paintings, representing all periods of his career, to the then newly opened Belfast Museum and Art Gallery – now the Ulster Museum – which included some of his finest portraits, as well as work painted during his time in Morocco, France and America.

The exhibition will open later this week (National Museums Northern Ireland/PA)

Lavery On Location highlights the artist’s impressions of the people and places he encountered during a life filled with travel, featuring realistic portraits, genre scenes and landscapes from as far afield as Morocco and Palm Springs to Lough Derg in Co Donegal.

The exhibition includes Windy Day – described as an example of Sir John’s skill using delicate brushstrokes to convey a sense of movement and energy, reflecting the changing atmosphere of the weather.

In addition to his artistic achievements, Sir John also holds a unique place in history as the only Irishman to receive the freedom of both Belfast and Dublin in the inter-war period.

Anne Stewart, senior curator of art at National Museums NI, said: “Hosting Lavery On Location at the Ulster Museum is a landmark moment for Belfast and holds special significance considering our connection with Lavery, who generously donated a carefully chosen collection of paintings, from all periods of his career, to our museum.

“The exhibition also celebrates Lavery’s connection to Belfast, offering visitors new insights and a fresh perspective on his work by bringing together an array of his most notable paintings, including loans from the Musee Rodin and the Musee d’Orsay in Paris, and many works from private collections not usually seen by the public.

“We are thrilled to provide visitors to the Ulster Museum with the opportunity to access these artworks.”

Kathryn Thomson, chief executive of National Museums NI, said: “Lavery On Location is a collaborative masterpiece, thanks to our valued partnerships with National Gallery of Ireland and National Galleries of Scotland.

“This exhibition pays homage to Sir John Lavery’s enduring legacy in Belfast and beyond by showcasing an array of his art, including exclusive pieces from private collectors.

“I look forward to welcoming visitors to Ulster Museum to celebrate and experience this wonderful exhibition for themselves.”

Lavery On Location will be on display at the Ulster Museum from February 23 until June 9 and is a charging exhibition. For more information and ticket prices visit www.ulstermuseum.org/whats-on/lavery-location.