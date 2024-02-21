Barbie director Greta Gerwig: I wanted Margot Robbie to get Oscar actress nod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barbie director Greta Gerwig: I wanted Margot Robbie to get Oscar actress nod

By Press Association
The blockbuster film was the highest-grossing movie of 2023 (Ian West/PA)
The blockbuster film was the highest-grossing movie of 2023 (Ian West/PA)

Barbie director Greta Gerwig wanted her leading actress Margot Robbie to be recognised for her portrayal of the Mattel doll after both of them were snubbed in two categories at this year’s Oscars.

Australian actress Robbie, 33, lost out on a best actress nomination but was recognised for best picture as a producer of the highest-grossing film of 2023.

Gerwig told Time Magazine: “Of course I wanted it for Margot. But I’m just happy we all get to be there together.”

The US director, 40, also failed to receive a nod for her directing of the film, where Stereotypical Barbie begins to malfunction, but was nominated with her husband Noah Baumbach for best adapted screenplay.

UK premiere of White Noise – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Greta Gerwig was nominated with her husband Noah Baumbach for best adapted screenplay (Ian West/PA)

She also said: “A friend’s mum said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated’.

“I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination’. She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!’”

The blockbuster film, about Barbie having an existential crisis and entering the real world, did receive eight Academy Award nominations.

America Ferrera, who plays Gloria, and Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, were both given nods for their supporting roles.

Barbie did win the first Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement and a prize at the ceremony for US singer Billie Eilish’s hit What Was I Made For? but has not been very successful during awards season.

At the Bafta ceremony on Sunday, the film received no awards.

Robbie’s Barbie lost out on the best actress prize to Poor Things’ Emma Stone, while best screenplay went to French courtroom drama Anatomy Of A Fall by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari.

Golden Globes 2024
Ryan Gosling played Ken to Margot Robbie’s Barbie (Ian West/PA)

Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr also beat Gosling to the supporting actor gong at the British film award event.

Gerwig told the US magazine that she wanted “to be able to make a body of work that feels like it’s undeniable in terms of the work itself” after being asked about gender and the film industry.

“I don’t want there to be an asterisk next to my name,” she added.

“Do I have more of that than male filmmakers? I don’t know. I know plenty of deeply insecure male filmmakers who are plagued in their own ways.”

Her next project is an adaptation of CS Lewis’s classic children’s fantasy series The Chronicles Of Narnia, which she suggested was going to be difficult as it drew on a “combination of different traditions”.

“As a child, you accept the whole thing — that you’re in this land of Narnia, there’s fauns, and then Father Christmas shows up,” Gerwig said.

“It doesn’t even occur to you that it’s not schematic. I’m interested in embracing the paradox of the worlds that Lewis created, because that’s what’s so compelling about them.”