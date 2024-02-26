Poems On The Underground archive donated to Cambridge University Library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poems On The Underground archive donated to Cambridge University Library

By Press Association
The archive of the public art project Poems on the Underground has been donated to Cambridge University Library (Cambridge University Library/ PA)
Poems On The Underground, the public art scheme which has seen the words of literary greats displayed on posters across London’s Tube network since 1986, has donated its archive to Cambridge University Library.

Letters to organisers of the project, including from former Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy and from Nobel Prize winners Seamus Heaney and Louise Gluck, are among the collection given to the prestigious institution.

Co-directors of Poems On The Underground have praised the move to house the archive, which also features hundreds of posters and memorabilia, at Cambridge University Library.

One poignant letter in the archive is from the much-loved poet Philip Larkin, who did not live long enough to see his poem The Trees take its place on the Tube in 1986.

Larkin, who died aged 63 in December 1985 following a cancer battle, dictated the letter dated July 26, 1985, due to his failing health.

In the letter to one of the organisers Judith Chernaik, Larkin said: “I am glad your project is being favourably regarded.

“It makes me wonder whether I shall ever actually see one of the poems in the proposed location!”

In separate correspondence, sent to Chernaik by Seamus Heaney, the Irish poet said that Poems On The Underground had “made a difference”.

“I admire you for keeping the underground poems a priority: it is worth doing and has made a difference, I am sure, to the life-worth of poetry for many people,” he wrote in the 1999 card.

“Blessings on the work.”

Heaney’s poem The Railway Children was included in the first set of Poems On The Underground posters, in January 1986.

Writer Anne Stevenson was one of several to thank Chernaik for sending posters, stating: “I shall try to find a way of framing all three for my kitchen wall – to cheer me while I toil.”

Poems On The Underground was initially conceived and brought to life by writers Chernaik, Gerard Benson and Cicely Herbert.

It is now co-directed by Chernaik, Imtiaz Dharker and George Szirtes.

Chernaik said it was “hugely gratifying to know that our archive is now housed and catalogued at one of the greatest libraries of the world”.

John Wells, senior archivist at Cambridge University Library, said that the “wonderful archive” also includes papers on schemes around the world that were inspired by Poems On The Underground.

Cambridge University Library is also home to the archives of Siegfried Sassoon, Anne Stevenson and other renowned poets.

News of the donation of the Poems On The Underground archive was announced on the day of publication for the 116th set of poems, featuring works by Byron, Emily Bronte and contemporary British and Irish poets.

The collection has been catalogued and is available for consultation at the library by anyone interested in seeing it.