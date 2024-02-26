Ricki Lake reveals 30lb weight loss ‘without relying on drugs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ricki Lake reveals 30lb weight loss ‘without relying on drugs’

By Press Association
American former talk show host Ricki Lake has spoken about her weight loss (Ian West/PA)
American former talk show host Ricki Lake has spoken about her weight loss (Ian West/PA)

American former talk show host Ricki Lake has revealed she has lost 30lb (13.6kg) without relying on pharmaceutical weight loss drugs.

The 55-year-old Hairspray star said she had made a commitment to get healthier and is “so, so proud” of what she has achieved alongside her husband Ross.

In an Instagram post, she said: “Hi friends. I’ve been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months.

“On October 26th 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier.

“My husband Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs.

“I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.)

“But neither of us were pre-diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own.”

Weight loss injections, championed by celebrities including businessman Elon Musk, were originally created to treat people with type 2 diabetes and other weight-related health issues.

In recent months, former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne has spoken about her use of the drug Ozempic in her quest to lose weight.

In her post Lake also said she “was a bit worried” that her body would not drop the pounds “like it had in the past” due to her being perimenopausal.

The X Factor: Celebrity Launch – London
Ricki Lake said she is ‘so, so proud’ of what she and her husband Ross have achieved (Ian West/PA)

She added: “I am so, so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong.

“I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly, but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years.”

The TV personality shared a selection of photos including one of her on a hike with her husband and another that showed them hugging.

She also posted a graph that showed how her weight had dropped to 140.8lb (63.9kg).

The actress is known for playing the lead role of Tracy Turnblad in the 1988 film Hairspray.

She took part in the UK singing show The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 and had previously taken part in the US series of The Masked Singer.