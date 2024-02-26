First-edition Harry Potter book sells for more than £10k at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First-edition Harry Potter book sells for more than £10k at auction

By Press Association
Hansons’ Head of Books Jim Spencer with the rare proof copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (Hansons/PA)
Hansons’ Head of Books Jim Spencer with the rare proof copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (Hansons/PA)

A first-edition Harry Potter novel that was bought for 13p almost 30 years ago has sold at auction for more than £10,000.

The uncorrected proof copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was bought in 1997 from a second-hand shop with two other books for a total of 40p.

The seller, 52, who comes from London but now lives in Italy, said she bought the book when she was 26 and lived in Crystal Palace: “I didn’t have much money but I always liked to treat myself to a browse round second-hand bookshops on Saturday mornings.

The uncorrected proof copy was bought from a second-hand bookshop for 13p (Hansons/PA)

“I dropped into one of my usual haunts, one of the second-hand bookshops just off the main road in Crystal Palace, looking for some Agatha Christies. Piles of books were all jumbled up in baskets on the floor with a maximum price of 40p.

“The Harry Potter book was among the piles – maybe even by accident – as all the rest were Agatha Christie, Dorothy Sayers, Ngaio Marsh etc, as far as I remember. I bought it as a throw-in with a couple of other titles – 40p for all three. I don’t think I even looked at it properly to tell the truth.”

The rare version of the book features J A Rowling on the title page, which she would later change to JK Rowling (Hansons/PA)

After drawing worldwide attention, it sold at Hansons’ Staffordshire saleroom on Monday to a private UK buyer.

The book sold for a hammer price of £11,000, and its premium total was £14,432.

The auction house’s Harry Potter books expert, Jim Spencer said: “This book so deserved to do well. This proof copy is where the Harry Potter phenomenon began. This is the very first appearance in print of the first Potter novel.”

Mr Spencer said the title page mistakenly stated the author’s name as “J A Rowling” rather than “J K Rowling”, and then on the other side as “Joanne Rowling”.

The book is the very first appearance in print of the first Potter novel (Hansons/PA)

The seller said she was scrolling the internet one night and found a news story about the prices some Harry Potter books were selling for.

She contacted Mr Spencer to see whether her book was valuable, and admitted that “finding it when I did was just a massive piece of well-timed luck for which I will always be grateful and more than a tad surprised”.