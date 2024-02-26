Rod Stewart and Jools Holland’s Swing Fever on track to top the albums chart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Rod Stewart and Jools Holland’s Swing Fever on track to top the albums chart

By Press Association
Jools Holland and Rod Stewart during a signing session for their new collaborative studio album Swing Fever (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland are on track to top the official albums chart with their collaborative record, Swing Fever.

The album is comprised of covers from the big band era, featuring tracks that include Lullaby Of Broadway, Good Rockin’ Tonight and Pennies From Heaven.

Sir Rod, 79, who is the former frontman of the rock band, Faces, last had a number one album almost five years ago with You’re In My Heart, which featured some of the singer’s classic vocal tracks accompanied by new arrangements from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Pianist Holland, 66, who fronts music show Later… With Jools Holland, has never claimed a number one album, according to the Official Charts Company, meaning this could be his first.

Rod Stewart and Jools Holland album signing
The duo have promoted their new offering on TV shows including Dancing On Ice, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Sir Rod, who has had 10 albums go to number one in the UK charts, called Swing Fever “a celebration of the joy and spirit of swing music” on his social media accounts.

Elsewhere in the charts this week, Scottish rockers, The Snuts, look set to take the number two spot with their latest album, Millenials.

The indie rock band has had one chart-topping album in the UK with W.L. and they released their new LP on February 23.

Elsewhere, the Liverpool outfit, Red Rum Club, looks ready to debut at number three with their album, Western Approaches, while Thanks For Hating by the Barking-born rapper, Potter Payper, could be another new entry, coming in at number four.

The acclaimed album Stick Season, by American singer Noah Kahan, looks set to move down two positions to number five.