Rod Stewart and Jools Holland’s Swing Fever on track to top the albums chart

Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland are on track to top the official albums chart with their collaborative record, Swing Fever.

The album is comprised of covers from the big band era, featuring tracks that include Lullaby Of Broadway, Good Rockin’ Tonight and Pennies From Heaven.

Sir Rod, 79, who is the former frontman of the rock band, Faces, last had a number one album almost five years ago with You’re In My Heart, which featured some of the singer’s classic vocal tracks accompanied by new arrangements from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Pianist Holland, 66, who fronts music show Later… With Jools Holland, has never claimed a number one album, according to the Official Charts Company, meaning this could be his first.

Jools Holland and Rod Stewart during a signing session for their collaborative studio album, Swing Fever (Yui Mok/PA)

The duo have promoted their new offering on TV shows including Dancing On Ice, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Sir Rod, who has had 10 albums go to number one in the UK charts, called Swing Fever “a celebration of the joy and spirit of swing music” on his social media accounts.

Elsewhere in the charts this week, Scottish rockers, The Snuts, look set to take the number two spot with their latest album, Millenials.

The indie rock band has had one chart-topping album in the UK with W.L. and they released their new LP on February 23.

Elsewhere, the Liverpool outfit, Red Rum Club, looks ready to debut at number three with their album, Western Approaches, while Thanks For Hating by the Barking-born rapper, Potter Payper, could be another new entry, coming in at number four.

The acclaimed album Stick Season, by American singer Noah Kahan, looks set to move down two positions to number five.