Raye snaps up early Brits win with songwriter of the year award

Raye has been named 2024’s songwriter of the year by the Brit Awards ahead of the ceremony at the weekend.

The British singer-songwriter, 26, had already broken Brit records by receiving seven award nods – the most for an artist in one year.

Songwriter of the year award, which began in 2022, has previously been won by Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran and British record producer Kid Harpoon, who worked with Harry Styles on the album Harry’s House.

Raye is also up for awards including song of the year and album of the year (Ian West/PA)

Raye said she was “so honoured and blown away” to be receiving her first Brit award.

“I will treasure this trophy very much,” the London-born musician added.

“I am so grateful to be recognised as a songwriter as this is a craft I am so passionate about and have been since I started my journey as a musician, and I’m very grateful to those who voted for me to have this award.”

She will find out at the O2 Arena on Saturday if she walks away with artist of the year or album of the year.

Raye’s My 21st Century Blues will face tough competition for the record prize from Blur’s The Ballad Of Darren and Little Simz’s No Thank You.

Pop stars Dua Lipa and Jessie Ware, newcomer Olivia Dean, Mercury Prize winner Little Simz, rappers Central Cee and Dave and dance music DJ Fred Again.. are also up for the gender-neutral British artist category.

Damian Christian, chairman of this year’s Brit committee, said Raye “has been such a prominent and respected songwriter for many years, so it’s great to see her getting the recognition she deserves on the biggest stage”.

“I’d like to congratulate her on this win and wish her all the best for Saturday night,” the managing director and president of Promotions at Atlantic Records, part of Warner Music UK, added.

Raye, real name Rachel Keen, delivered a show-stopping performance on the main stage at Glastonbury last summer and will also take to the stage at the Brits.

Dua Lipa is also performing at the Brits (Ian West/PA)

London-born pop star Dua Lipa, Australian singer Kylie Minogue, British singer Becky Hill and electronic duo Chase & Status, Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and English singer Ellie Goulding will also be among the acts on the night.

Before the ceremony, Chase & Status, who released Disconnect with Hill last year, were named the 2024 producer of the year and Minogue achieved Brits Global Icon.

British indie rock band The Last Dinner Party have already been named as Brits rising star.

Raye’s other nominations include song of the year for her viral hit, Escapism, featuring US rapper 070 Shake, and dance track Prada with Casso and D-Block Europe.

Escapism has previously won the award for best contemporary song at the Ivor Novello Awards and Raye was shortlisted for a Mercury Prize in 2023 for her album but was beaten by Ezra Collective’s Where I’m Meant To Be.

Raye is also up at the Brits for pop act, R&B act and best new artist.

The record of six Brit nominations in any single year was previously held by animated band Gorillaz, singer Craig David and Robbie Williams.

The Brit Awards 2024, hosted by presenters Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp, will take place on March 2 at the O2 arena and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.