Sian Welby announces pregnancy on her Capital Breakfast show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Sian Welby announces pregnancy on her Capital Breakfast show

By Press Association
Capital broadcaster Sian Welby has announced her pregnancy live on her early morning radio show (Matt Alexander/PA)
Capital broadcaster Sian Welby has announced her pregnancy live on her early morning radio show (Matt Alexander/PA)

Capital broadcaster Sian Welby has announced her pregnancy live on her early morning radio show.

Welby, who co-hosts Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and Chris Stark, is in a relationship with Heart Breakfast producer Jake Beckett.

The 37-year-old presenter, also known for her work on This Morning, told listeners on Wednesday: “Being serious guys, I’ve got a bit of an announcement for you… I’m pregnant.”

Kemp reacted saying: “Oh my god, shut up.”

“I don’t know how I’ve managed to keep it from you for so long but I am,” Welby said. “It’s not a joke, it’s not a joke.”

Kemp, who is set to leave the radio show in March, and Stark both then gave her a hug along with other members of staff in the studio.

Welby also recalled intercepting a drink order, in secret, at the Christmas party to make sure it was non-alcoholic to keep up the pretence that she was not pregnant.

She also said: “The lies, the deceit, the mocktails. The stress I’ve gone through trying to pretend not to be drinking.”

Stark called it the “most amazing, exciting news”.

“Mate, I’m so happy for you and Jake as well,” The One Show presenter Kemp also said.

Welby said she “couldn’t wait” to announce the news and reassured viewers that she is not leaving Capital Breakfast.

“This is going to be a lot of fun,” she added.

On Instagram, she also shared a post with images of her and Beckett along with the words: “We’re having a baby.”

Take Me Out and Top Gear star Paddy McGuinness, Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford and comedian Ellie Taylor were among the celebrities offering their congratulations below her post.

Langsford wrote: “WOW! How wonderful! Congratulations!”