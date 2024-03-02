Dua Lipa talks adding ‘danger’ to performances ahead of opening Brit Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dua Lipa talks adding ‘danger’ to performances ahead of opening Brit Awards

By Press Association
Dua Lipa attending the Brit Awards 2024 at the O2 Arena in London (Ian West/PA)
Dua Lipa attending the Brit Awards 2024 at the O2 Arena in London (Ian West/PA)

Dua Lipa said she likes to “add a little bit of danger” to her performances as she prepared to open the 2024 Brit Awards ceremony.

The British-Albanian singer and actress, 28, will perform first at the show, being held at London’s O2 Arena, while Australian pop royalty Kylie Minogue will also take to the stage to close the show.

Speaking on the red carpet, Dua Lipa said: “Well I love to add a little bit of danger to my performances and it’s all just about having fun and creating a spectacle and I mean what better place to do that than at home in London, at the Brits… I’m so happy to be here and I’m so excited to go and do my warm-up and get ready to go on stage.”

The Brit Awards 2024 – Arrivals – London
Dua Lipa attending the Brit Awards 2024 at the O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)

She also paid tribute to Minogue, who is being honoured with the Brit Awards global icon prize, saying: “I love Kylie, she’s a friend of mine, but also somebody that I look up to.”

The Houdini singer is nominated in three categories, namely pop act, artist of the year and song of the year, for Dance The Night, which is the soundtrack to the Barbie film.

British singer-songwriter Raye has already made Brit Awards history by receiving seven award nods – the most for an artist in one year – including the coveted album of the year prize for her studio debut, My 21st Century Blues.

The 26-year-old Londoner is also nominated for artist of the year, best new artist and landed two spots in the song of the year category, for her viral hit Escapism, featuring US rapper 070 Shake, and dance track Prada, with Casso and D-Block Europe.

The genre-spanning musician is also among those billed to perform at the star-studded ceremony, which is being hosted by Love Island presenter Maya Jama and radio stars Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Arrivals – London
Melanie Chisholm attending the Brit Awards 2024 at the O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)

British saxophonist, composer and broadcaster YolanDa Brown – who is British Phonographic Industry (BPI) chairwoman and a Brits Committee member – said this year was the “year of great music”.

She told the PA news agency: “Yes, we want to see female representation, and I’m so glad that we’re seeing that, but women are amazing, women are powerful, and it might be the year of the woman for many more years to come… it’s the year of representation and how it should be.”

This year the award show has increased the number of nominations for the gender-neutral British artist gong from five to 10 after last year’s ceremony sparked criticism over a lack of female representation within the category.

Singer Tallia Storm, who was first discovered by Sir Elton John, wore a Union flag jacket on the Brit Awards red carpet, conjuring up memories of the dress worn by Spice Girl Geri Horner, then Halliwell, at the 1997 ceremony.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Arrivals – London
Tallia Storm attending the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Other stars taking to the red carpet included Spice Girls’ Mel C, former X Factor stars Ella Henderson, Fleur East and Rebecca Ferguson, as well as Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt.

Female US music titans are also set to go head-to-head in the international song of the year category, with Miley Cyrus’s viral hit Flowers, Doja Cat’s Paint The Town Red, Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire and Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? all within the mix.

Electronic duo Chase & Status have also already secured the producer of the year gong ahead of the show while indie pop/rock group The Last Dinner Party have picked up the rising star award.

The Brit Awards 2024 will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from 8.30pm.