JLS star Aston Merrygold announces birth of daughter

JLS star Aston Merrygold has announced the birth of his daughter with wife Sarah Louise Merrygold.

The couple already have two sons – Grayson Jax and Macaulay Shay – and have been together for more than a decade.

In an Instagram post, the singer shared an video of his latest child accompanied by Louis III’s song New Soul, aimed at expectant parents.

The video shows the hand of Merrygold’s daughter before the camera pans to reveal the baby lying in a crib.

A blanket is then taken back to show her in a knitted romper with the words: “Hello world.”

Merrygold captioned the post: “Hello world, my names Riley Skye Merrygold.”

The couple received congratulations from singer Pixie Lott, Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter Fleur East and Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt.

Lott wrote: “Omgggg congratulations!!!! So bootifulll.”

Wyatt said: “Oh wow!!!!! Congrats.”

Merrygold, 36, announced that he had tied the knot with his wife in September 2022 after they became engaged in December 2017.

He rose to fame as one quarter of the boy band JLS, who found success after finishing as runners-up on the 2008 series of The X Factor.

Merrygold has also been a judge on Sky One series Got To Dance alongside Wyatt and has competed on Strictly Come Dancing.