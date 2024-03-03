Raye hailed as ‘music legend’ for beating Blur and Adele to make Brits history

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is among the famous faces who have congratulated Raye on making Brit Awards history on Saturday.

The London-born star took home six awards in the same year – two more gongs than previous record holders.

The most number of Brits won in one award year was jointly held by Blur, Harry Styles and Adele up until Raye sweeping the 2024 ceremony at the O2 Arena.

Naomi Campbell has congratulated Raye on her win (Doug Peters/PA)

Raye had already broken records with seven nods – the most for an artist in one year – when she triumphed over singer Robbie Williams, R&B star Craig David and virtual band Gorillaz, who had all been given six nods in previous years.

Her total haul on the night was album of the year for My 21st Century Blues, artist of the year, best new artist, best R&B act and song of the year for Escapism featuring 070 Shake.

She only lost one gong to London-born singer and actress Dua Lipa for pop act.

In a pre-announced win, Raye was handed the gong for songwriter of the year – the first woman to get the prize since it began in 2022.

The award has previously been won by Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran and British record producer Kid Harpoon, who worked with Harry Styles on the album Harry’s House.

Offering Raye support on X, formerly Twitter, was Campbell who wrote: “Congratulations @raye SO HAPPY FOR YOU #BritAwards.”

Sharing a 2020 post from Raye, saying she dreamed of winning a Brit from the age of 14, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham hailed the star.

Waddingham wrote: “Congratulations you fabulous voice of dreeeeeeams! SO deserved. Killa voice…KILLAAAAAAAAA!!!”

The Mayor of Croydon, the London borough where Raye grew up, also marked her making Brits records.

Jason Perry wrote: “Congratulations to singer songwriter @Raye who has just made history by becoming the artist with the most Brit awards in a single year (6 and counting!) Another Croydon music legend.”

Former Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman shared images of the two of them.

My night with the extraordinary ⁦@raye⁩ at the "British Vogue 25 Women redefining Britain" dinner last year⏬️. She's grafted…singing pubs…taking on the bosses… HUGE CONGRATULATIONS ON ALL YOUR ⁦@BRITs⁩ Raye What a star 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/MAlctWu7iB — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 2, 2024

She wrote: “My night with the extraordinary ⁦@raye ⁩at the ‘British Vogue 25 Women redefining Britain’ dinner last year .

“She’s grafted … singing pubs … taking on the bosses … HUGE CONGRATULATIONS ON ALL YOUR ⁦@BRITs. Raye, what a star.”