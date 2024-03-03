Murals by Gazan artists recreated on Belfast wall in show of solidarity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murals by Gazan artists recreated on Belfast wall in show of solidarity

By Press Association
10-year-old Erin Corscadden at the unveiling of the International Wall in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
A series of artworks by Gazan artists have been unveiled on one of Belfast’s most famous walls in a show of solidarity.

The International Wall on Divis Street in the lower Falls area of west Belfast is a long stretch of murals reserved for highlighting significant events or struggles.

While it often shows a number of scenes from different parts of the world, it is currently dominated by artwork by artists from Gaza amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

The Belfast International Wall
People at the unveiling of the International Wall in Belfast after it was transformed into a Gaza mural (Niall Carson/PA)

A joint art piece on the wall had been planned for some time, with local artists and those from Palestine both to take part, however events overtook with the latest escalation in the conflict with Israel last autumn.

It was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon.

Mural artist Danny Devenny said they were overwhelmed by volunteers wanting to help as they recreated the artworks.

“We got in touch with a lady we knew in Gaza to find Gazan artists because it is there where it is happening, so within 24 hours she had sent us back these images, and there was no stopping us, these had to go up on the wall,” he said.

The Belfast International Wall
Mural artist Danny Devenny (left) and Marty Lyons at the unveiling of the International Wall in Belfast after it was transformed into a Gaza mural (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Devenny paid tribute to the number of volunteer to gave their time freely to help, adding: “everyone is in shock, everyone wants to do something and we benefited from that in this project”.

“Have to pick one out particularly, Anne Loughran from west Belfast, a 70-year-old lady who had never painted in her life before, painted one of those murals,” he said.

“It was our pleasure to put these things on the wall to show solidarity.

“Having so many in solidarity just shows how many are so shocked by what has been happening and want to change the world.”