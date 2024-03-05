Meet the celebrities who have entered Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother has returned to screens with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best welcoming 13 celebrities into the house.

The ITV1 reality series aired on Monday night, following on from the success of the 2023 series of Big Brother which returned five years after it was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump in 2018.

Former X Factor panellists Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh were the first to enter and they watched the other celebrities join from behind a screen as part of a “secret mission”.

Below we take a look at the reality stars, TV presenters, actors and more who are taking part in the show.

– Sharon Osbourne

Reality star and former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne was the first celebrity to enter the house.

The 71-year-old is known for starring in reality series The Osbournes alongside her husband, former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, and her children Kelly and Jack.

– Louis Walsh

Irish music manager and former X Factor judge Louis Walsh was the second celebrity to enter the house.

He said his dream housemate would his former co-worker and friend Osbourne.

The 71-year-old, who has managed the likes of Boyzone, Westlife and Jedward, said he hopes to “have fun and meet some nice people” on the show.

– Nikita Kuzmin

Nikita Kuzmin (Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin said he is coming out of his “comfort zone” by appearing on the show.

The 26-year-old dancer from Ukraine, who was a runner-up on the BBC One dancing show last year alongside celebrity partner Layton Williams, said he is “OCD clean” and likes to have everything “in the right place”.

– Ekin-Su Culculoglu

Reality star Ekin-Su Culculoglu, who won Love Island in 2022 alongside Davide Sanclimenti, said she was looking to “grow” on the show.

The 29-year-old, who recently took part in the US version of The Traitors, added: “I want to bring my confidence back, these experiences bring my confidence out.

“In Love Island I had that. I was very confident. But over the last 18 months it has drifted away. I’ve had a difficult time.”

– Colson Smith

Actor Colson Smith is best known for playing Craig Tinker on Coronation Street.

The 25-year-old said his biggest fear for CBB is “being that housemate that nobody likes”.

This is not the first reality show he has been on – in 2022 the Yorkshireman competed on ITV reality series The Games.

– Gary Goldsmith

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith said he is looking to show the “real me” rather than the “villain I’m often portrayed in the press”.

The 58-year-old businessman and podcaster, who lives in London, said he is “nervous” about the unknown but he does not “scare easily”.

– Marisha Wallace

American actress Marisha Wallace is best known for her work in musical theatre.

The 38-year-old said she is “excited to represent the theatre community”.

The West End star added: “I want to tell my stories and inspire people who come from small towns who don’t have a lot but who dream big and hopefully I can inspire them to dream bigger.”

– David Potts

Reality star David Potts became known for being the head rep among a crew of workers at the hotel featured in ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender.

The 30-year-old, who lives in Bolton, said his dream line-up for the show would be “Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Nicki Minaj”.

– Levi Roots

Levi Roots (Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA)

Business owner and Dragons’ Den star Levi Roots said he has entered the Celebrity Big Brother house as he wants “to engage with young people”.

The 65-year-old, who is also a musician and celebrity chef, said: “As a black Caribbean there will be other people in the house who are different, who dress differently, we will all be different, and if I’m not the typical archetype of what people think I should be, I think people have the right to be different and so I don’t like people who challenge that.”

– Fern Britton

TV presenter Fern Britton is best known for being a former co-host of This Morning and Ready Steady Cook.

The 66-year-old, who is also an acclaimed author, said it would be “lovely to make a friend or two” in the house.

– Zeze Millz

British TV presenter Zeze Millz said she could be an “argumentative” housemate as she finds it “difficult to end debates”.

The 34-year-old, based in London, said the show is a “once-in-a-lifetime chance” to be a part of “the original social experiment”.

– Lauren Simon

Lauren Simon shot to fame on reality series The Real Housewives Of Cheshire.

Lauren Simon (Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA)

The 48-year-old said CBB has “always been on my bucket list”.

Reflecting on what will “scare” her the most about the experience, she said: “Sleeping in a room with strangers snoring.”

– Bradley Riches

Actor Bradley Riches is best known for playing James McEwan in LGBT+ drama Heartstopper.

The 22-year-old, who lives in Surrey and is open about his autism, said he wants to be a “positive representation for neurodiversity and the queer community”.