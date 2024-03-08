Gaynor Faye and son cast in stage version of late mum Kay Mellor’s The Syndicate

The stage adaption of Kay Mellor’s TV series The Syndicate will be a “real family affair” as her daughter Gaynor Faye and grandson Oliver Anthony join the cast.

Leeds-born Mellor, who wrote other hit shows including ITV’s Girlfriends, Band of Gold and Fat Friends, died in May 2022.

The stage version of The Syndicate, the final play created by Mellor, marks a theatrical debut for her grandson Anthony, while it is also a directorial debut for Coronation Street and Emmerdale actress Faye – who is set to star.

The stage adaption of The Syndicate will open at Richmond Theatre on April 11 and tour the UK until July 27 (PA)

“I’m thrilled to be joining Brooke Vincent, Samantha Giles and the rest of this stellar cast on stage,” Faye said.

“The Syndicate is very close to my heart for so many reasons and it’s fitting that this production is a real family affair, as we welcome Oliver to the company too.

“I know that he will make an amazing addition to the cast.”

Faye featured in the fourth TV series of The Syndicate, which aired on the BBC in 2021, alongside her son.

“Having acted in series four of The Syndicate TV show and worked with my grandmother, playing the role of Jamie in development workshops of the play, I’m chuffed to bits to be making my stage acting debut alongside my mum in my grandmother’s final play,” he said.

“This production is in honour of her and all she achieved and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into the character of Jamie and hopefully doing her proud.”

Max George will no longer star alongside Brooke Vincent (left) and Samantha Giles in The Syndicate ‘due to unforeseen medical reasons’ (Craig Sugden/PA)

Anthony replaces The Wanted singer Max George, who was set to make his stage debut playing supermarket assistant Jamie, but is unable to perform “due to unforeseen medical reasons”.

Mellor’s grandson will star alongside British actresses Vincent, who plays Jamie’s sister-in-law Amy, and Giles, who takes the role of “kind-hearted worker” Denise.

The stage production is based on the initial series of The Syndicate, which first aired on the BBC in 2012, with the drama telling the story of five supermarket workers whose lives are changed with a joint lottery win.

The original TV series starred Timothy Spall, Gavin & Stacey’s Joanna Page and Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis.

The stage adaption of will open at Richmond Theatre on April 11 and tour the UK until July 27, including Leeds, Norwich, Newcastle, Salford, Sheffield, Glasgow and Birmingham.

The cast is completed by Rosa Coduri-Fulford, Jade Golding, William Ilkley, Jerome Ngonadi, Benedict Shaw and Connor James-Ryan.

Mellor’s Bafta-nominated series Fat Friends, which focused on the members of a slimming group in Leeds and starred James Corden, Ruth Jones and Alison Steadman, aired from 2000 until 2005 and was also turned into a musical.