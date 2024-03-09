Ken Bruce: My show became biggest on radio but it was not mentioned by the BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Ken Bruce: My show became biggest on radio but it was not mentioned by the BBC

By Press Association
Greates Hits Radio presenter Ken Bruce (Ian West/PA)
Greates Hits Radio presenter Ken Bruce (Ian West/PA)

Greatest Hits Radio presenter Ken Bruce has said his slot on Radio 2 “became the biggest show on radio” but claimed this “wasn’t mentioned by the BBC at all”.

The 73-year-old from Scotland, who had regularly presented his mid-morning programme from 9.30am to midday for more than 30 years, left the station in March 2023 and was replaced by Vernon Kay.

Speaking to The Telegraph about when his show became the “biggest” on the station, he said: “If you’ve been somewhere for a while, there’s an expectation that you’re going to deliver. And you always do.”

Ken Bruce new radio show
Radio presenter Ken Bruce in the Bauer studios, central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He added: “I didn’t want any hoo-ha, so when my show became the biggest show on radio, I didn’t want to say anything about it but I kind of thought the BBC should.

“I wasn’t expecting to be carried on a litter with people strewing palms in front of me, but I thought, surely that’s worth a mention? As far as I’m aware, it wasn’t mentioned by the BBC at all. Ever.”

Reflecting on his move to Greatest Hits Radio, he added: “Every so often you need a bit of a change in life and, so far, so good.

“I’ve really felt at home since pretty much day one.”

Bruce also spoke about his former co-worker at Radio 2, Steve Wright, who died last month at the age of 69.

The Glasgow-born radio presenter rejected media reports that Wright had died of a “broken heart”.

He said: “Above all, Steve was a realist.

“Nobody likes to be taken off a show… but it’s something we all have as a possibility at the back of our mind.

Ken Bruce leaving BBC Radio 2
Scottish veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce leaving BBC Wogan House in London, after his last day presenting his BBC Radio 2 show (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Nothing is forever.

“It’s happened for decades – Jimmy Young was asked to move on before he was ready and there was nothing wrong with his figures, it was because they felt he was representing an age group that they didn’t want to have represented any more.

“These decisions are taken, we are the foot soldiers, and we just go along with what’s wanted.

“For most people, there’s an option of going to work somewhere else or work in a different way in the same place.

“Very rarely does somebody have the rug pulled from under them with nothing left.”

Bruce’s first regular slot on Radio 2 was the Saturday Late Show in 1984.

Bruce now plays the biggest songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s every weekday morning on Greatest Hits Radio.

The BBC has been approached for comment.