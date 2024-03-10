Dancing On Ice finalists to battle it out in bid to win show’s 16th series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dancing On Ice finalists to battle it out in bid to win show’s 16th series

By Press Association
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)

On Sunday evening this year’s Dancing On Ice finalists will battle it out in a bid to be crowned champion.

Radio presenter Adele Roberts, Olympic long jumper Greg Rutherford, Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, and former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas comprise the final four.

In the final of the 16th series, judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will watch on as the celebrities perform for the last time.

The show, presented by Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby, combines scores from the public and the judges before the bottom two take to the ice in a skate-off.

Last week’s programme saw Love Island star Amber Davies booted off the show alongside her partner Simon Proulx-Senecal after they skated to Power by Little Mix.

This year’s 12 celebrity skaters have also included Olympic ski jumper Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards, S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt and former professional boxer Ricky Hatton.

There was also Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney, former EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood, Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi and comedian Lou Sanders.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Torvill and Dean’s gold medal win at the Winter Olympics in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On Sunday evening the celebrities will perform a routine, inspired by the skating duo’s performance to Ravel’s Bolero in Sarajevo at the 1984 Games.

Dancing On Ice 2024 has seen Mulhern take on presenting duties alongside Willoughby, after her former co-host Phillip Schofield departed ITV in May 2023.

Last year, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and his skating partner Olivia Smart were crowned the champions.

The final of Dancing On Ice will air at 6.25pm on ITV1.