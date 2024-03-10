Greg Rutherford drops out of Dancing On Ice final due to ‘significant injury’

Retired athlete Greg Rutherford has had to pull out of the Dancing On Ice final because of a “significant injury”, his skating partner has announced.

The 37-year-old Olympic long jumper was due to perform with Vanessa James in Sunday evening’s final of the ITV1 competition, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

However, hours before the show, James posted a photo of the pair on Instagram, saying they were on the way to the hospital after Rutherford was injured during rehearsals.

“Unfortunately Greg has sustained a significant injury this morning at rehearsals and won’t be able to perform tonight,” she said.

“We are on our way to the hospital for Greg to get examined further and receive the treatment he needs.”

In a statement, seen by the PA news agency, an ITV spokesman said: “Sadly Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury whilst in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series.

“Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines.

“We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery.

“We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing On Ice family.”

The finalists taking to the ice this evening, without Rutherford, are radio presenter Adele Roberts, Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, and former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas.

– The final of the show’s 16th series will air on ITV1 at 6.25pm.