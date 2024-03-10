Greg Rutherford drops out of Dancing On Ice final due to ‘significant injury’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greg Rutherford drops out of Dancing On Ice final due to ‘significant injury’

By Press Association
Former Olympic athlete Greg Rutherford has had to pull out of the Dancing On Ice final because of a ‘significant injury’, his professional skating partner , Vanessa James, has announced (Ian West/PA)
Retired athlete Greg Rutherford has had to pull out of the Dancing On Ice final because of a “significant injury”, his skating partner has announced.

The 37-year-old Olympic long jumper was due to perform with Vanessa James in Sunday evening’s final of the ITV1 competition, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

However, hours before the show, James posted a photo of the pair on Instagram, saying they were on the way to the hospital after Rutherford was injured during rehearsals.

“Unfortunately Greg has sustained a significant injury this morning at rehearsals and won’t be able to perform tonight,” she said.

“We are on our way to the hospital for Greg to get examined further and receive the treatment he needs.”

In a statement, seen by the PA news agency, an ITV spokesman said: “Sadly Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury whilst in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series.

“Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines.

“We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery.

“We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing On Ice family.”

The finalists taking to the ice this evening, without Rutherford, are radio presenter Adele Roberts, Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, and former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas.

– The final of the show’s 16th series will air on ITV1 at 6.25pm.