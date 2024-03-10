Sharon Osbourne criticises women who appear in Real Housewives franchise

Sharon Osbourne has criticised the “very bad” behaviour of women who appear in reality franchise series The Real Housewives.

Osbourne, 71, who is a “celebrity lodger” on ITV1’s Celebrity Big Brother, said she does not like the way the women “represent themselves” on the show.

During Sunday’s instalment of the series, former X Factor judge Louis Walsh asks Osbourne about the show’s popularity in the US, while talking to The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Lauren Simon.

Osbourne says: “I honestly, honestly don’t watch them because I don’t like the way the women are.

“I think it’s very, very bad the way they represent themselves with the cat fighting.”

Simon says: “It’s the way it’s produced.”

Osbourne adds: “They live bullshit lives, not real lives.”

Elsewhere in Sunday’s episode, Love Island star Ekin-Su Culculoglu asks Osbourne if she would ever consider signing up for internet subscription site OnlyFans, which is commonly used by sex workers.

Culculoglu says: “I’d rather have zero pounds than £1 million doing it (making money) the wrong way, but have pride”.

When asked if she would consider it, Osbourne tells Culculoglu: “F*** off.”

Housemates will wake up to the Celebrity Big Brother pad being transformed into Big Brother’s Police Department.

They are tasked with solving a murder in order to win this week’s luxury shopping budget, and Ibiza Weekender star David Potts is given a secret mission in which he must “sabotage, misdirect and corrupt the crime-fighting efforts” of his fellow officers.

Celebrity Big Brother airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.