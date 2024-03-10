Sharon Osbourne criticises women who appear in Real Housewives franchise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sharon Osbourne criticises women who appear in Real Housewives franchise

By Press Association
Sharon Osbourne is a ‘celebrity lodger’ on Celebrity Big Brother (Jon Super/PA)
Sharon Osbourne has criticised the “very bad” behaviour of women who appear in reality franchise series The Real Housewives.

Osbourne, 71, who is a “celebrity lodger” on ITV1’s Celebrity Big Brother, said she does not like the way the women “represent themselves” on the show.

During Sunday’s instalment of the series, former X Factor judge Louis Walsh asks Osbourne about the show’s popularity in the US, while talking to The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Lauren Simon.

Osbourne says: “I honestly, honestly don’t watch them because I don’t like the way the women are.

“I think it’s very, very bad the way they represent themselves with the cat fighting.”

Simon says: “It’s the way it’s produced.”

Osbourne adds: “They live bullshit lives, not real lives.”

Elsewhere in Sunday’s episode, Love Island star Ekin-Su Culculoglu asks Osbourne if she would ever consider signing up for internet subscription site OnlyFans, which is commonly used by sex workers.

Culculoglu says: “I’d rather have zero pounds than £1 million doing it (making money) the wrong way, but have pride”.

When asked if she would consider it, Osbourne tells Culculoglu: “F*** off.”

Housemates will wake up to the Celebrity Big Brother pad being transformed into Big Brother’s Police Department.

They are tasked with solving a murder in order to win this week’s luxury shopping budget, and Ibiza Weekender star David Potts is given a secret mission in which he must “sabotage, misdirect and corrupt the crime-fighting efforts” of his fellow officers.

Celebrity Big Brother airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.