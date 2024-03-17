Diana’s brother Earl Spencer says childhood nanny ‘cracked our heads together’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Diana’s brother Earl Spencer says childhood nanny ‘cracked our heads together’

By Press Association
Earl Spencer, the brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, has published his memoir (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Earl Spencer, the brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, has published his memoir (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Earl Spencer, the brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, has revealed their childhood nanny would “crack our heads together” if they misbehaved.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme about his upbringing after the release of his memoir, the 59-year-old said the punishment would be a “cracking crunch” that “really hurt”.

Earl Spencer said it emphasised the “disconnect of parents”, but he did not criticise his mother and father, saying it was “normal” to “leave it to the nanny to deal with”.

Speaking about the nanny, he said: “She used to crack our heads together, if we were both found to have done something naughty, obviously without my father’s knowledge, but it really hurt.

“It wasn’t a tap on the wrist, it was a cracking crunch, you know, and I remember it still.

Lady Diana & Charles Spencer
Diana, Princess of Wales with her brother Earl Spencer, pictured in 1968 (PA)

“I think it emphasises again the disconnect of parents and I’m really, I’m not a critic of my parents, they did their best like 98% of parents do, and I think again, it was just normal, you leave it to the nanny to deal with this.”

Another nanny, he claims, punished his two older sisters by “ladling laxatives down them”.

In an extract from his memoir, Earl Spencer detailed the sexual assaults and beatings he suffered at boarding school Maidwell Hall, leaving him with lifelong “demons”.

He says he was abused by an assistant matron at the school when he was 11, leaving him with such trauma that he self-harmed over the notion she may leave the school.

In a statement, Maidwell Hall said it was “sorry” about the experiences Earl Spencer and some others had at the school.

Earl Spencer’s book, A Very Private School, was published on March 14.