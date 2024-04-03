Ruby Wax: People ashamed of mental health struggles are not worth knowing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ruby Wax: People ashamed of mental health struggles are not worth knowing

By Press Association
Ruby Wax has been open about her mental health struggles (Ian West/PA)
Ruby Wax has been open about her mental health struggles (Ian West/PA)

Ruby Wax has said people who are ashamed of their mental health issues “are not worth knowing”.

The US comedian and actress has been open about her own struggles and spent time in an institution where she had a treatment involving magnets to address her depression.

The 70-year-old told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I happen to have an illness. I could win an Oscar and still feel this, it isn’t dependent on what happens.”

She added: “I did end up in a mental institution, only because there was stuff I didn’t resolve earlier in my life. So I was running.

“But I once I got in the mental ward… they did certain things on me, they gave me RTMS, which is a new method of dealing with depression – repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation.

“So they don’t use the shock thing – you know, where Dr Frankenstein turns on the plug. It’s magnets, so there’s no side-effects. And they say if you have 20 sessions, you’ve got a 65% chance of recovery.”

The treatment, which Wax said was effective, involved her having what looked like a bathing cap placed over her scalp and strapped under her chin, before a piece of machinery resembling a 1950s hairdryer was lowered over her head to stimulate her brain.

She has since written a book called I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was, and embarked on a tour of the same name, in memory of her friend, Die Hard actor Alan Rickman.

Asked if she ever has any regrets about speaking so openly about her mental health or if she feels the stigma around the issue has gone, Wax said: “If they’re ashamed of it, they’re not worth knowing. Because it’s in the newspaper now that it’s the biggest pandemic. So I hedged my bets.

“And I love when people come up to me and go ‘Me too’.

“And after the show, there’s question and answer and they always say ‘Here’s what happened to me’. And I love it. I love it.

“I don’t want to talk about how many kids are in school, or what their latest their favourite Netflix is, just tell me what’s going on.”