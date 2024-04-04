Anastacia says a feared brain tumour turned out to be menopause symptoms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Anastacia says a feared brain tumour turned out to be menopause symptoms

By Press Association
Anastacia was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 (Matt Crossick/PA)
Anastacia was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Pop singer Anastacia has said she feared she had a brain tumour until further health checks showed her symptoms were related to menopause.

The I’m Outta Love singer, 55, was self-diagnosing and had “no idea” that her symptoms, which included exhaustion and brain fog, were “hormone-related”.

Speaking to Kate Thornton on the White Wine Question Time podcast, she said: “I didn’t even realise I was going through such hell that it was caused by menopause.

Lionel Richie Summer Tour
Anastacia on stage supporting Lionel Richie during the opening show of a tour at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I didn’t know my exhaustion; I didn’t know my brain fog. I didn’t know all the things – I just thought I was tired. (…) I was diagnosing myself, but had no idea any of this was hormone-related.

“I guess I was waiting for that ball to drop. My ball was, I thought I had a brain tumour and life was going horrible, and I was really, really scared.

“When I got all of these other things checked out, this guy in Switzerland was like, I think you’re going through some hormone stuff.

“I told him, ‘It doesn’t feel anything like that, I have hot flashes and I’m OK with that’.

“In my head, I had no idea the things I was going through were actually in the list (of symptoms of menopause) because it’s a long list.”

According to the NHS website, symptoms of menopause include hot flushes, difficulty sleeping, heart palpitations, headaches, migraines and muscle aches.

The American singer has spoken about her health previously and in 2013 she revealed that she had undergone a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

The singer, who was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, also spoke about her fanbase and was asked by Thornton what it is like to be more recognisable in Europe.

Anastacia said she wanted to be more well known in the US at the beginning of her career and revealed that she turned to U2 star Bono and pop superstar Beyonce for advice on how to navigate fame.

She said: “I talked to Bono and Beyonce, and they said, ‘I would wish for a country that I could just roll around in, especially as big as America is, and go under the radar’.”

Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time is available to listen to on all podcast platforms.