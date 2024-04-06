Lorraine Kelly to become a grandmother as daughter Rosie announces pregnancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorraine Kelly to become a grandmother as daughter Rosie announces pregnancy

By Press Association
Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie (Ian West/PA)
Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie (Ian West/PA)

Lorraine Kelly has said she “cannot wait to be a granny” after her daughter Rosie Smith announced she is pregnant.

Smith, 29, is the only daughter of the Scottish TV presenter and husband Steve Smith.

She announced the news on Instagram with a picture showing her cradling a baby bump.

Another image of a framed sonogram picture revealed Smith was at least 12 weeks pregnant, with writing underneath saying: “The bean at 12 weeks – the size of a fig”.

Alongside the post, Smith, a podcaster, wrote: “We could not be more excited – you’re already so loved little one.”

ITV host Kelly shared the post on her own Instagram account, writing: “THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family!

“Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve.

“It’s the best news EVER!”

Smith’s partner Steve White posted a picture of their dog wearing a bandana which had “only child” crossed out to be replaced with “big sister”.

He joked that their mini wire-haired dachshund Ruby “might have some competition later this year”.

Kelly’s ITV colleagues were among those to offer congratulations, including Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins who commented: “Oh my goodness what amazing news! So special”.

Ria Hebden, the entertainment presenter on Lorraine, wrote “Congratulations Lorraine, wonderful blessings and you’ll be such a fabulous Grandma xx” while RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage said “THRILLED FOR YOU ALL”.

The mother and daughter duo host a podcast together called What If?, where they discuss life’s defining turning points with celebrity guests.

Kelly has hosted her eponymous chat show Lorraine on ITV since 2010.