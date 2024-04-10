Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap to produce film based on Monopoly board game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap to produce film based on Monopoly board game

By Press Association
Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap will produce a film about the board game Monopoly (Ian West/PA)

Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap will produce a film based on the classic board game Monopoly, Lionsgate and Hasbro have announced.

Hasbro Entertainment, a division of the American toy and multimedia company, will also produce it.

Production company LuckyChap most recently helped to produce Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn and the Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie, in which Robbie, 33, starred as the Mattel doll.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Margot Robbie at the European premiere of Barbie (Ian West/PA)

Adam Fogelson, chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said: “I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap.

“They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster.”

Zev Foreman, head of film for Hasbro Entertainment, said: “As one of the most iconic games in the world, Monopoly provides an incredible platform for storytelling opportunities.

“We are thrilled to have the unique vision of LuckyChap and Lionsgate alongside us to bring this historic piece of popular culture to the big screen.”

In December 2023 Lionsgate extended its development rights to the board game when it bought Hasbro’s Entertainment One (eOne).

In a recent cover story for US publication Variety, Robbie spoke about the future of LuckyChap.

“We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has,” she said.

“I don’t know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can’t it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that.”