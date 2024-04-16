Johnny Depp says he tried to talk film director out of casting him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnny Depp says he tried to talk film director out of casting him

By Press Association
Johnny Depp arrives for the UK premiere of Jeanne Du Barry (Ian West/PA)
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has said he tried to talk the director of his latest film out of casting him as King Louis XV.

The Hollywood star returned to the red carpet in London on Monday night for the UK premiere of his first feature film since the conclusion of his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Historical drama Jeanne Du Barry, in which Depp, 60, stars as King Louis XV, received a seven-minute standing ovation when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023.

The film follows the life of Jeanne, played by French actress Maiwenn, a working-class woman who uses her intelligence and allure to climb the social hierarchy, eventually landing on the radar of France’s King Louis XV.

Jeanne Du Barry UK premiere – London
Terry Gilliam and Johnny Depp arrive for the UK premiere of Jeanne Du Barry (Ian West/PA)

The project, which was also co-written and directed by Maiwenn, is Depp’s first major onscreen appearance since the defamation case.

Speaking on stage at the premiere, the actor, from Owensboro, Kentucky, told the audience he was surprised when he was approached for the role.

He said: “Instantly what happens in your brain is that you go back to eastern Kentucky … you realise that you come from the ‘ombelico’, ‘nombril’, the belly button of nowhere and you’re playing the king of France,” according to Hollywood trade publication Deadline.

Jeanne Du Barry UK premiere – London
Johnny Depp signed autographs as he arrived at the premiere (Ian West/PA)

“It made no sense to me, I tried to talk her out of it. She wasn’t hearing it, and she had great courage to take me into her cast.”

In 2022 Depp successfully sued his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser.

Jeanne Du Barry UK premiere – London
Maiwenn and Johnny Depp (Ian West/PA)

It followed a damning ruling by the High Court in London in 2020 that found he assaulted Heard and left her in “fear for her life”.

On Monday night the Oscar-nominated actor reunited with British director Terry Gilliam, 83, who directed Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas, which starred Depp as main character Raoul Duke.

Jeanne Du Barry UK premiere – London
Johnny Depp wore a grey coat over a black suit to the premiere (Ian West/PA)

In clips shared on social media, Depp jokingly presents Gilliam to the photographers and videographers gathered around as director Tim Burton, whom Depp has worked with on films including 1990’s Edward Scissorhands and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street in 2007.

Gilliam, who is known for being a part of the original Monty Python crew, also directed Depp in his 2009 film The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus.