Katy Perry suffers major wardrobe malfunction as metal top breaks during filming

Katy Perry suffered a major wardrobe malfunction while filming American Idol, when her metal top broke.

The Firework singer and reality show judge was wearing a dramatic silver structured metal top by fashion designer Kate Barton for the filming of the programme.

Her fellow judge, Luke Bryan, jokingly rushed to her aid with a pair of pliers, saying “I’m going in!” as members of show staff gathered round to help fix the mishap.

In a clip she shared on social media, Perry said: “I need my top to stay on. If it’s not fixed this show is going to get more than it wanted.”

Fellow judge Lionel Richie said: “Ratings! Here we come ratings!”

my top broke are you watching #idol pic.twitter.com/zFjucVdtYx — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 16, 2024

Despite the efforts of her team, her top broke for a second time and she had to conceal her modesty with a cushion.

Earlier this year Perry announced that the current season of American Idol will be her last.

She has been a judge on the US show for seven seasons, after joining in series 16.

Announcing her departure on chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live in February, she said: “I love Idol so much, it’s connected me with the heart of America but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”

Perry is married to the actor Orlando Bloom and the couple share a daughter, Daisy Dove.