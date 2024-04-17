Sir Paul McCartney’s Wings tour bus could fetch up to £200,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Sir Paul McCartney’s Wings tour bus could fetch up to £200,000 at auction

By Press Association
The tour bus could fetch up to £200,000 at auction (Car and Classic)


A bus once used by Sir Paul McCartney during the 1972 Wings Over Europe tour is going under the hammer at auction.

The eye-catching double-decker bus was used by Sir Paul and Linda McCartney, as well as the rest of Wings, to travel more than 7,500 miles across nine countries and 25 cities during the summer of 1972 – with its psychedelic colour scheme ensuring nobody missed it wherever it went.

Completely and faithfully restored to its original heyday condition, the bus features wooden bunk beds, bright yellow colours and a bespoke cover for the upper deck which features “1972 Wings Tour Bus” graphics.

The top deck itself has been engineered as a performance space – now referred to as The McCartney Stage.

Paul McCartney Wings Tour Bus
The interior has been completely restored (Car and Classic)

Sold by Car and Classic via online auction, the bus could fetch up to £200,000 by the time the hammer falls. The auction is set to run from April 22-29.

The bus is accompanied by artefacts and memorabilia donated by founding Wings member Danny Seiwell, while an official licence permits the use of artwork, logos and the names of both Paul and Linda McCartney.

Dale Vinten, Car & Classic head of editorial, said: “Just as [John] Lennon’s Rolls-Royce and the notable cars of other Beatles members carry the weight of history, tour buses tell a different story, and bear witness to the behind-the-scenes magic that fuels the onstage brilliance.

“This essence is perfectly encapsulated in the Wings tour bus, still adorned in its psychedelic colours, and restored to how it would’ve been when the McCartneys and the rest of the band toured Europe over the summer of 72.”