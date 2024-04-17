Ncuti Gatwa says hate Doctor Who has received is ‘fascinating’ to him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ncuti Gatwa says hate Doctor Who has received is ‘fascinating’ to him

By Press Association
Ncuti Gatwa arrives for the premiere of Doctor Who (Ian West/PA)
Ncuti Gatwa arrives for the premiere of Doctor Who (Ian West/PA)

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has said the hateful comments the sci-fi show has received after casting a black man is “fascinating” to him.

The Sex Education and Barbie star, 31, is the first black person to undertake the role and his first full series as the Time Lord will debut in May.

Speaking to Attitude magazine for its 30th anniversary issue about the “hate” the show has received, he said: “The hate? It is kind of fascinating to me because there’s so much energy they’re putting into it … I think they need to go find a hobby is one thing.

Ncuti Gatwa for Attitude (Melanie Lehmann/PA)

“But another thing is that we do see a shift happening in casting, in positions of power and in the status quo.

“I mean, not a fast shift, things could tip over the other way a little bit quicker, but you see people kind of malfunctioning because things are changing.”

Speaking about the appeal of the BBC show, Gatwa added: “The Doctor is constantly fighting for every life, even his villains.

“He shows mercy and compassion to all because he understands that there’s a need for everything, and that we need each other.

“It’s really nice to have a show like Doctor Who running after all these years in this era that we are in now.”

Gatwa also spoke about the current state of politics and said politicians openly attack vulnerable people, which makes that behaviour seem okay.

“Everything trickles down from the top, and when you see politicians openly attacking marginalised communities, when you see our politicians openly attacking trans people, it makes it OK for everyone else,” he said.

“It is scary to see that we’ve got to a point where it is fine to attack vulnerable people because that’s essentially what’s happening.

“People who are the most vulnerable, the most disenfranchised, most disconnected from everyone else, are being told that they are the threats.

“It’s sick because it’s a hiding away of your own ineptitude.

Doctor Who premiere – London
Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson arrive for the premiere of Doctor Who (Ian West/PA)

“You’re going to put the blame on immigrants, black and brown people, trans people, queer people, to hide the fact that you are not doing anything for people?

“It’s easier to just create discord amongst people. It’s divide and conquer, isn’t it?”

The actor also discussed his experience with internalised homophobia, which he said came to the forefront due to fame.

“I didn’t really realise I had any internalised homophobia until I came into the public eye”, he said.

“I always thought that I was the most free-spirited person.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Ncuti Gatwa arrives for the European premiere of Barbie (Ian West/PA)

“No-one could tell me what to do. I do whatever I want.

“Until I came into the public eye (and) I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know’. It is an ever-evolving journey.

“What I can do is try each day to tackle that and become more proud of who I am, fully. But it’s a long old slog.”

Doctor Who will return in the form of a double bill on Saturday May 11, beginning with episode Space Babies, which follows the Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, as they have their first adventure inside the Tardis together.

The Attitude May/June issue is out now.