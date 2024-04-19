Taylor Swift teases new music video featuring Post Malone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift teases new music video featuring Post Malone

By Press Association
Taylor Swift has teased a new music video (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Taylor Swift has teased a new music video (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Taylor Swift has teased the release of a new music video for her lead single Fortnight.

The track, featured on her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department, sees her work with American rapper and singer Post Malone.

Swift posted black and white footage on Instagram featuring her fellow US star, which sees them both in an office-like environment wearing Victorian-style clothing.

The only colour in the video is a brief moment when streams of pink and yellow emanate from Swift’s typewriter and a similar plume emerges from Post Malone’s device.

It begins with the words “I love you” being typed over and over again on a classic typewriter before the scenes become increasingly more dramatic with Swift throwing cabinets and chairs and screaming while dressed in all-black and all-white outfits.

She also appears to be strapped down on an electrotherapy chair at one point and hugs Post Malone in another sequence during the sneak peek.

It ends with Swift looking into the camera with smoky eyes, vibrant lipstick and hair pins pushing back her hair along with a ribbon necklace which has a square-shaped jewel.

She wore similar jewellery to the 2024 Grammys, along with a white ballgown and black gloves, when she made history by becoming the first person to win album of the year four times with Midnights.

Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Press Conference – Mandalay Bay Convention Center
US star Post Malone features in the clip (PA)

On her social media post, she also wrote: “At this hearing, I stand before my fellow members of The Tortured Poets Department with a summary of my findings. Album tonight. Fortnight music video tomorrow at 8pm et.”

Fortnight is the first song on her album and fans believe is about The 1975 singer Matty Healy, whom she was rumoured to be dating briefly last year after her split from The Favourite actor Joe Alwyn.

The song features the lyrics “And I love you, it’s ruining my life / I touched you for only a fortnight” along with “Your wife waters flowers. I wanna kill her”.

The video will arrive at 1am on Saturday in the UK.