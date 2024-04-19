British actress Sophie Rundle expecting ‘baby number two’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British actress Sophie Rundle expecting ‘baby number two’

By Press Association
British actress Sophie Rundle is expecting baby number two (Jacob King/PA)
British actress Sophie Rundle is expecting baby number two (Jacob King/PA)

Sophie Rundle has shared a picture of her growing baby bump as she awaits the arrival of her second child with partner Matt Stokoe.

The British actress, famed for playing Ada Thorne in BBC gangster epic Peaky Blinders and Ann Walker in BBC drama Gentleman Jack, posted a photograph of herself heavily pregnant in a floral dress on Instagram.

“Firmly in my Mama Cass trimester,” she captioned the post, referencing a US singer.

Rundle later added on her Instagram story: “I forget who I have and haven’t told at this point because I’ve been busy trying to remember what a waistband is and stop my three-year-old using my belly like a trampoline but – big ol’ baby number two incoming.

“Ain’t that a nice thing.”

Rundle announced the birth of her son in 2021, saying he had “changed the game forever”.

The actress also previously spoke about the impact of the #MeToo movement on the industry, suggesting that while things had improved, there was still a long way to go with casting older actresses.

“I’m a mother and I’m 35 – but I’ve been playing mothers since I was 23.

“With my 23-year-old body that had never had a kid, while holding a baby in my arms. That’s got to start changing.”