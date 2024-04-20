‘It’s a whirlwind’, say staff at London pub mentioned on new Taylor Swift album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s a whirlwind’, say staff at London pub mentioned on new Taylor Swift album

By Press Association
Taylor Swift references London pub The Black Dog on her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department (Doug Peters/PA)
Staff at a London pub mentioned on Taylor Swift’s new album said receiving international attention has been a “whirlwind”.

The Black Dog in Vauxhall, London, was name-checked on the US singer’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, and fans have already rushed to the pub with some buying pint glasses as souvenirs.

Amy Cowley, 41, from Walthamstow, London, said the pub’s newfound international fame has been “surreal” for staff at the Black Dog.

The marketing consultant for the pub told the PA news agency: “We’ve been really excited about the whole thing. We’ve got people on the team who are definitely Swifties and they alerted us to it before anything.

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Show – New Jersey
US pop star Taylor Swift (Doug Peters/PA)

“To now get that sort of international level of recognition is surreal but it’s lots of fun. It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, but we’re enjoying it.”

The tracklist for the record has already offered hints on whether songs refer to her English ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, but fans have also speculated if the pub mention makes reference to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy with whom she briefly had a relationship.

The team at the Black Dog referenced these rumours after posting a video on TikTok which went viral and earned more than 10,000 views as of Saturday.

In a sped-up video of a staff member rushing to a computer, the video caption reads: “POV you work at The Black Dog (yes the actual pub Taylor name-dropped) and desperately trying to figure out if it was Matty or Joe”.

Ms Cowley weighed in on the rumours, suspecting the new song could be about Healy, but left it to the fans to decipher, saying: “If anybody can crack it it’s (the Swifties), right?”

The team plans to keep fans “in suspense” after Swifties suggested checking the pub’s CCTV footage for any sighting of Swift or her ex-boyfriends Alwyn or Healy.

“Part of the mystery is actually part of the fun,” Ms Cowley said.

“We did a fun little TikTok video looking back at security cameras to see if we can find them because the answer is they absolutely could have been, but we’re just not entirely sure.

“Better to keep the fans in suspense.”

Swifites warned staff at the pub to brace themselves for an influx of customers after the pub was named in Swift’s latest album released on Friday, on the track The Black Dog.

Ms Cowley said the pub has increased its security and expects more fans to visit during June and August when Swift will perform at Wembley Stadium on her Eras Tour.

She explained: “Last night we were turning people away because we were at total mass capacity.

“We’re expecting a lot more. We’re all hands on deck, getting more team members in, getting security at the door to help manage the big crowds.

“She’s got nine nights at Wembley, so when that happens we’re really expecting a influx at that point. We’re definitely preparing for it.”

She added the pub has stocked more pint glasses after fans bought them as souvenirs, but said the Swifties’ support has been positive.

“The atmosphere was just really great. They want to come in, they want to see where the song is based.

“The fans are really supportive. They want to come in and just be a part of it.”

Ms Cowley urged the US singer to visit the pub and stop by for a drink.

She said: “When she’s next here, please stop by, we would love to have a fun thing with her. We appreciate it and we’re totally open to it. Come on in and have a drink with us.”