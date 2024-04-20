Post Malone ‘beyond honoured’ to have collaborated with Taylor Swift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Post Malone ‘beyond honoured’ to have collaborated with Taylor Swift

By Press Association
Post Malone features on Taylor Swift’s new song Fortnight (PA)
Post Malone features on Taylor Swift’s new song Fortnight (PA)

American rapper and singer Post Malone has said he is “beyond honoured” to have collaborated with Taylor Swift on her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

The Congratulations singer, 28, features on Swift’s single Fortnight, which became Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day after its release.

On social media the musician, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, said: “It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift13 comes into this world.

“I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey I love you so much. Thank you Tay.”

On April 18, Swift, 34, announced online that Fortnight was the first single on her record and said a music video would drop after the album.

She also said she had been “a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever.”

She added: “I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight.”

Her music video for the track includes an appearance from Dead Poets Society stars Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, as well as Post Malone.

The video appears to tell the tale of star-crossed lovers set in a dystopian romance.

It was during the Grammys in February that the Anti-Hero singer, who has been touring the world this year, said that her 11th studio album would drop on April 19.

The record, which includes a collaboration with Florence And The Machine, achieved more than 300 million streams in a single day after its release, according to music streaming platform Spotify.

Hours after dropping the 16-song edition of her album the US pop superstar announced an expanded version with an extra 15 songs, titled The Anthology.

The Bad Blood singer, who is known for taking inspiration from past relationships for her music, has placed So Long, London at number five in the album’s tracklist – the slot reserved for the most meaningful song on each of Swift’s records.

The song is thought to offer new insight into her split from The Favourite actor Joe Alwyn after six years together.

Before the album’s release, fans had speculated whether the album title was a reference to Alwyn.

In December 2022, Alwyn and Normal People star Paul Mescal said they had a WhatsApp group chat with Fleabag actor Andrew Scott called The Tortured Man Club.

Fans have also speculated that a number of her tracks refer to her blossoming romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

In addition to his collaboration with Swift, Malone recently featured on Beyonce’s highly anticipated Act II: Cowboy Carter on the track Levii’s Jeans.