Home Entertainment Music

British conductor Sir Andrew Davis dies aged 80

By Press Association
Sir Andrew Davis has died aged 80 (William Conran/PA)
British conductor Sir Andrew Davis has died at the age of 80, his agent confirmed.

Sir Andrew, who was one of the longest-serving chief conductors of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, had been suffering from leukaemia, his agent Jonathan Brill told the PA news agency.

He had been managing the disease for between one and a half to two years, but it became acute shortly after his 80th birthday on February 2.

Sir Andrew was principal conductor of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra from 1975-88; chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra from 1989-2000; Glyndebourne Festival Opera music director 1988-2000 and held the honorary title of Conductor Emeritus from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

On X the Royal Opera House paid tribute to Sir Andrew and said: “We are saddened to hear of the death of conductor Sir Andrew Davis.

“In a career spanning over 5 decades, he was the artistic leader of several of the world’s most distinguished opera and symphonic institutions including @BBCSO and @glyndebourne.”

A follow-up post said: “He made his Royal Opera debut in 1983 conducting Der Rosenkavalier and last conducted Capriccio (in concert) in 2013.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Sir Andrew was born in 1944 in Hertfordshire and he was an organ scholar at King’s College, Cambridge before he took up conducting.

In 1992 he was created a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) and in 1999 he was knighted in the New Year Honours List.