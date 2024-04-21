Special episode of Planet Earth III to be narrated by schoolchildren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Special episode of Planet Earth III to be narrated by schoolchildren

By Press Association
Planet Earth III: Narrated By Kids will air on BBC One on May 6 (BBC/PA)
A special episode of nature series Planet Earth III will be narrated by 50 schoolchildren reading from Sir David Attenborough’s original scripts.

Planet Earth III: Narrated By Kids will include visual highlights from the original series, which was voiced by Sir David, 97, who is one of the most influential broadcasters in British TV history.

Introducing the episode, the children, who range from ages nine to 13, say: “Welcome to a very special episode of Planet Earth III, narrated by schoolchildren from all over the UK.

The original series was voiced by Sir David Attenborough (BBC/PA)

“Because you don’t have to be Sir David Attenborough to become a voice for nature.

“We can all speak up on behalf of our wonderful planet earth. It’s one of the most powerful ways to help protect it.”

The hit BBC documentary series has collaborated with BBC Children In Need, which selected schools that had helped its fundraising efforts to feature in the episode.

Children In Need has also created classroom resource packs that complement the episode and are available to download from its website.

On Monday, which is also Earth Day, it will be live streaming an assembly at 9.30am filled with educational clips as part of the Become A Voice For Nature campaign.

Wildlife biologist, explorer and presenter Lizzie Daly said: “I’m thrilled to be presenting the Become A Voice For Nature live schools assembly on Earth Day.

“I want to encourage schools across the UK to download a Become A Voice For Nature resource pack from the BBC Children in Need website and join us to hear more from the producers of Planet Earth III and learn more about the planet, how it impacts our lives and what we can do to protect it.

Children aged nine to 13 voiced the special episode (BBC/PA)

“I can’t wait, see you all there.”

Claire Hoyle, director of income, marketing and communications at BBC Children In Need, said: “The Become A Voice For Nature campaign is about encouraging pupils from schools nationwide to come together on Earth Day to learn more about protecting our planet and how we impact it.

“We really wanted to be able to show our appreciation to schools who fundraise for BBC Children In Need each year, so we’re delighted to be delivering this live assembly and we are so thrilled to see pupils voicing this special episode.

“A huge thank you to all of the pupils and schools for their continued support and fundraising efforts for BBC Children In Need.”

The episode will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from April 22 and will air on BBC One on May 6.