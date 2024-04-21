Special episode of Planet Earth III to be narrated by schoolchildren

A special episode of nature series Planet Earth III will be narrated by 50 schoolchildren reading from Sir David Attenborough’s original scripts.

Planet Earth III: Narrated By Kids will include visual highlights from the original series, which was voiced by Sir David, 97, who is one of the most influential broadcasters in British TV history.

Introducing the episode, the children, who range from ages nine to 13, say: “Welcome to a very special episode of Planet Earth III, narrated by schoolchildren from all over the UK.

The original series was voiced by Sir David Attenborough (BBC/PA)

“Because you don’t have to be Sir David Attenborough to become a voice for nature.

“We can all speak up on behalf of our wonderful planet earth. It’s one of the most powerful ways to help protect it.”

The hit BBC documentary series has collaborated with BBC Children In Need, which selected schools that had helped its fundraising efforts to feature in the episode.

Children In Need has also created classroom resource packs that complement the episode and are available to download from its website.

On Monday, which is also Earth Day, it will be live streaming an assembly at 9.30am filled with educational clips as part of the Become A Voice For Nature campaign.

Wildlife biologist, explorer and presenter Lizzie Daly said: “I’m thrilled to be presenting the Become A Voice For Nature live schools assembly on Earth Day.

“I want to encourage schools across the UK to download a Become A Voice For Nature resource pack from the BBC Children in Need website and join us to hear more from the producers of Planet Earth III and learn more about the planet, how it impacts our lives and what we can do to protect it.

Children aged nine to 13 voiced the special episode (BBC/PA)

“I can’t wait, see you all there.”

Claire Hoyle, director of income, marketing and communications at BBC Children In Need, said: “The Become A Voice For Nature campaign is about encouraging pupils from schools nationwide to come together on Earth Day to learn more about protecting our planet and how we impact it.

“We really wanted to be able to show our appreciation to schools who fundraise for BBC Children In Need each year, so we’re delighted to be delivering this live assembly and we are so thrilled to see pupils voicing this special episode.

“A huge thank you to all of the pupils and schools for their continued support and fundraising efforts for BBC Children In Need.”

The episode will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from April 22 and will air on BBC One on May 6.