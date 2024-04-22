Brenda Blethyn to quit Vera as long-running detective show films final series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brenda Blethyn to quit Vera as long-running detective show films final series

By Press Association
Brenda Blethyn has announced that she will depart Vera after more than a decade starring in the long-running ITV detective show (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Brenda Blethyn has announced that she will leave Vera after more than a decade starring in the long-running ITV detective show.

The 78-year-old English actress will return for a 14th and final series as the unorthodox trench coat wearing Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope.

Blethyn said: “Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying Cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years.

“I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role.

Brenda Blethyn said that working on Vera had been ‘a joy from the beginning to the end’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“The producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the North East and our fans worldwide. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She will film her last season this summer, which will bring more stories of murder mysteries from the North East of England in the form of two 120 minute episodes.

Blethyn won the Rose d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 for Vera and has starred in the series since 2011.

The drama is based on the Vera Stanhope novels written by Ann Cleeves, whose works have also been adapted into the TV shows Shetland and The Long Call.

The drama is based on the Vera Stanhope novels by Ann Cleeves (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Silverprint Pictures creative director Kate Bartlett has been an executive producer on many of the series since the show’s inception.

She said: “It is the end of an era and has been an extraordinary journey over 14 amazing series of Vera.

“So many wonderful and talented people have been involved in the making of Vera across all the series, but none of us would be here without two incredible women: firstly, the absolutely extraordinary talent of the inimitable Brenda Blethyn.

“She is brilliant as DCI Vera Stanhope, a truly iconic character of our times.  And – of course – the amazing Ann Cleeves, author of the original novels and creator of DCI Vera Stanhope.

“We will all be very sad to say goodbye to Brenda and everyone involved in making the show.”

Blethyn is also known for her critically acclaimed film work, earning an Oscar nomination for her role in Secrets & Lies and picking up a Bafta and Golden Globe for the 1996 comedy drama.

She was given best supporting actress nods by the Academy Awards and Bafta for the musical Little Voice.

Blethyn has also earned Bafta nominations for 2004 family drama Belonging and 2005 period drama Pride And Prejudice.