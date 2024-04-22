Squatters leave Gordon Ramsay’s £13m London pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Squatters leave Gordon Ramsay’s £13m London pub

By Press Association
The York & Albany pub near Regent’s Park, London (PA)
The York & Albany pub near Regent’s Park, London (PA)

Squatters who took over a Gordon Ramsay pub in London have all left the building, a representative for the celebrity chef said.

The group shut themselves in the York & Albany near Regent’s Park, north London, on April 13, boarding up the windows, locking the doors and putting up a “legal warning” defending their takeover.

Locksmiths and bailiffs arrived at the property around 5am on Monday to change the locks and secure the venue, the Evening Standard reported.

A representative for Mr Ramsay told the PA news agency the squatters have now all left the building, from which they had been running an “autonomous cafe” and arts space.

Some had already been seen leaving the site after lawyers for Gordon Ramsay Holdings International Limited (GRHI) secured a High Court order for the premises on Thursday, which had appeared to pave the way for enforcement officers to retake the Grade-II listed building entirely.

But on Saturday, the squatters tore down court orders taped to the venue’s doors and vowed to remain inside the gastropub and hotel, claiming to have reached an agreement with the building’s owner.

Film director Gary Love, who purchased the freehold of the premises in 2007, denied the claims in a statement made on the same day.

Gordon Ramsay court case
Some squatters had already been seen leaving the venue (Lucy North/PA)

Members of the Anarchist Association London Branch and the Camden Art Cafe had previously been with the squatters, handing out free food and drink to “the people of Camden who have been victims of gentrification and parasitic projects like HS2”.

A squatter told the PA news agency on Friday: “We’re not bad people. I pay my taxes, I’ve got a job, I work in a pub.”

He added: “We just need a place to stay, that’s it. We’re trying to do a good thing here.”

Mr Love leased the pub to Mr Ramsay on a 25-year term for an annual rent of £640,000.

The Kitchen Nightmares host unsuccessfully attempted to free himself from the lease in a legal battle at the High Court in 2015.

The venue went on sale at the end of last year with a guide price of £13 million.