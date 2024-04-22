Jay Brown scatters Lola’s ashes on EastEnders after London Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jay Brown scatters Lola’s ashes on EastEnders after London Marathon

By Press Association
Jay Brown has scattered his wife Lola Pearce-Brown’s ashes following him competing in the London Marathon on EastEnders (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)
Jay Brown has scattered his wife Lola Pearce-Brown’s ashes following him competing in the London Marathon on EastEnders.

As part of the brain tumour storyline, actor Jamie Borthwick ran at the event in character in honour of Lola on Sunday, with Emma Barton who portrays Honey Mitchell also taking part.

Last year the BBC One soap said goodbye to Lola, played by Danielle Harold, following her diagnosis with a glioblastoma multiforme.

EastEnders,22-04-2024,6895,Phil Mitchell (STEVE MCFADDEN);Jay Mitchell (JAMIE BORTHWICK);Lexi Mitchell;Callum Highway (TONY CLAY),***EMBARGOED UNTIL POST MARATHON 20:00hrs 21st APRIL 2024***,BBC PUBLIC SERVICE,Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron
Jay Brown at the London Marathon (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

On Monday’s episode, which was uploaded to BBC iPlayer at 1pm, Jay ends the race and decides to take the jar containing her ashes to the centre of Albert Square.

In emotional scenes, he places the remains in a tree in the square with the support of Lola’s daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown), Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick).

He said: “Before Lola, I thought that grief was something that faded away after a while.

“This morning, nearly a year after losing her, the pain was as bad today as  the day that we lost her.”

Jay added that he was “tired” of him hurting people and said that his partner is “still there” following Lola signing them up for the marathon.

“So, me and Lexi have decided that it’s time to forget all the hurt and remember all the love,” he also said.

Elsewhere, Billy is proposed to by his partner Honey at the marathon following him spending much of the episode searching for a engagement ring to pop the question.