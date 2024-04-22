Jay Brown scatters Lola’s ashes on EastEnders after London Marathon

Jay Brown has scattered his wife Lola Pearce-Brown’s ashes following him competing in the London Marathon on EastEnders.

As part of the brain tumour storyline, actor Jamie Borthwick ran at the event in character in honour of Lola on Sunday, with Emma Barton who portrays Honey Mitchell also taking part.

Last year the BBC One soap said goodbye to Lola, played by Danielle Harold, following her diagnosis with a glioblastoma multiforme.

Jay Brown at the London Marathon (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

On Monday’s episode, which was uploaded to BBC iPlayer at 1pm, Jay ends the race and decides to take the jar containing her ashes to the centre of Albert Square.

In emotional scenes, he places the remains in a tree in the square with the support of Lola’s daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown), Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick).

He said: “Before Lola, I thought that grief was something that faded away after a while.

“This morning, nearly a year after losing her, the pain was as bad today as the day that we lost her.”

Jay added that he was “tired” of him hurting people and said that his partner is “still there” following Lola signing them up for the marathon.

“So, me and Lexi have decided that it’s time to forget all the hurt and remember all the love,” he also said.

Elsewhere, Billy is proposed to by his partner Honey at the marathon following him spending much of the episode searching for a engagement ring to pop the question.