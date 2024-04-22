Ryan Reynolds reacts to Like A Prayer in new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer

Ryan Reynolds has reacted to the coincidence that the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, which features Madonna’s Like A Prayer, has been released on a major anniversary for the song.

The 1989 hit by the US singer has been used as a backing track for the new video which sees Reynold’s antihero Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s almost indestructible Wolverine brought together in the upcoming film.

However, the April 22 release date also marks the 35th anniversary of when Like A Prayer rose to the top of the Billboard charts.

Reacting to a post on X, formerly Twitter, pointing out the Madonna fact, Reynolds wrote: “I swear to Marvel Jesus, we did not plan this!”

The trailer teases the tension between Reynolds’ foul-mouthed superhero and Jackman’s bad-tempered Wolverine right from the offset as he can be seen creeping up on him in a bar.

Deadpool can be heard telling Wolverine to come with him but Wolverine refuses, brandishing his metallic claws in retaliation.

However, it is clear Deadpool is not taking no for an answer as he pulls out a gun and points it to Wolverine’s head, saying: “Unless you want to take a deep breath through your f****** forehead, I suggest you reconsider.”

As the chords of Like A Prayer are struck up, Deadpool can be heard saying: “I’m about to lose everything I’ve ever cared about” as images of his life are shown.

After Wolverine says it is not his problem, Deadpool replies: “Is that what you said when your world went to shit”, causing Wolverine to stop in his tracks and say “come again”.

The pair can then be seen engaged in a fierce battle while another scene sees a man telling Deadpool: “This Wolverine let down his entire world”.

It appears they will form an unlikely alliance as Deadpool tells him: “I don’t know anything about saving worlds, but you do.”

While Wolverine warns him that he is “no hero” in one clip, Deadpool reminds him “you’re an X-Men, you were the X-Men” in another.

The high-octane trailer also features explosions, intense fight scenes and car chases.

The Crown actress Emma Corrin can also be seen in her new role while Morena Baccarin will reprise her character Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al and Karan Soni as Dopinder.

The cast will also star Catastrophe actor Rob Delaney and Succession star Matthew Macfadyen.

I swear to Marvel Jesus, we did not plan this! https://t.co/vpzBB4ZHYH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 22, 2024

Jackman has played Wolverine since the 2000 film X-Men through to 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, where he has a brief uncredited scene, and in three spin-off films including Logan.

There was also a glimpse of Wolverine in 2018’s Deadpool 2 but he will be a much larger character in the sequel, which is being directed by Stranger Things director and producer Shawn Levy.

Reynolds had also appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine as a swordfighter named Wade who is disfigured like Deadpool in the movies of the same name but has a different backstory.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to land in cinemas on July 25.