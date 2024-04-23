Stacey Dooley to make stage acting debut with 2:22 A Ghost Story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Stacey Dooley to make stage acting debut with 2:22 A Ghost Story

By Press Association
Stacey Dooley (Ian West/PA)
Stacey Dooley (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Stacey Dooley will make her acting stage debut in the West End next month.

The 37-year-old broadcaster, known for her BBC documentaries and winning Strictly Come Dancing, will play the character of Jenny in the supernatural thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story at the Gielgud Theatre in London.

Inbetweeners star James Buckley will return to the production to play Ben, a colourful dinner guest, for the latest run.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny UK premiere – London
James Buckley (Ian West/PA)

Luton-born Dooley said: “Delighted to be involved in the next adaptation of 2:22. Made up! I fell for the play when I went to watch it in 2022. All four characters feel so familiar, which means the subtle ‘ghost story’ just works so brilliantly.

“Can’t wait to bring Jenny back to life. Let’s go.”

Dooley lifted the glitterball trophy on Strictly in 2018 with her partner Kevin Clifton and they went on to have one child.

She has presented Panorama episode Stacey Meets The IS Brides and the documentaries Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With The Lifers, and Stacey Dooley, Stalkers.

Jenny has previously been portrayed by singers Cheryl and Lily Allen, Doctor Who star Mandip Gill, former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and Babs actress Jaime Winstone.

The show, directed by Matthew Dunster, sees the character raise concerns about her home being haunted.

During the show as the tension builds, Jenny and her husband Sam argue with their dinner guests, an old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben as belief and scepticism clash.

Buckley, also known for the comedy White Gold, acted in the Gielgud Theatre’s first run in 2021/22.

The Croydon-born actor said: “I’m so excited to be rejoining the cast of 2.22. It’s such a brilliant play and to be back in such a brilliant theatre.

“It will be great to.. play Ben again and now all I need to do is make sure I remember the lines. Can’t wait to see everyone there.”

The production premiered in 2020 at the Noel Coward Theatre, starring Allen, Saving Hope star Julia Chan, musical star Hadley Fraser, and EastEnders actor Jake Wood, and won the WhatsOnStage award for best play.

Previews at the Gielgud Theatre begin on May 25 and the 10-week run will end on August 4.

Tickets are on general sale from Wednesday.