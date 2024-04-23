Raye bids to continue successful streak as debut record secures Ivor nomination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raye bids to continue successful streak as debut record secures Ivor nomination

By Press Association
Raye (Ian West/PA)
Raye (Ian West/PA)

British singer-songwriter Raye will seek to continue her winning streak as her debut record is among those nominated for The Ivors’ prestigious best album award.

Her chart-topping album My 21st Century Blues, which picked up the best album Brit Award earlier this year, has been shortlisted alongside Irish singer CMAT’s Crazymad, For Me; London jazz musician Yussef Dayes’ Black Classical Music; Irish folk group Lankum’s False Lankum and London-born musician Sampha’s second album Lahai.

Harry Styles, Fred Again.., Jungle, PinkPantheress and Ice Spice are also among the artists who have received nominations, which were announced on Tuesday during a ceremony in London.

All Points East
Sampha (Ian West/PA)

The Ivor nod for Londoner Raye continues an impressive 12 months which has included her making Brit Awards history by winning six gongs in March, the most of any artist in one year, and receiving a Mercury Prize nomination for My 21st Century Blues.

She was previously nominated for two Ivors in 2022 and took home the best contemporary song award last year for her viral hit Escapism.

Leading the pack this year with two nominations each are Sampha and Yussef Dayes, who both receive a second nod in the best song musically and lyrically category for co-writing Sampha’s track Spirit 2.0.

Blur’s track The Narcissist is also among the songs nominated for the gong, 29 years on from the band’s first Ivor nomination, as well as Tom Odell’s Black Friday and The Japanese House’s Sunshine Baby.

Victoria Canal’s Black Swan has also picked up a nomination after the Spanish-American singer-songwriter won The Ivors’ rising star gong last year.

Pop superstar Styles’ smash hit As It Was has been nominated for the PRS for music most performed work for a second year in a row after the song collected the prize last year.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend -Coventry
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

Also nominated is British singer PinkPantheress and US rapper Ice Spice’s Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2; Irish dance artist Jazzy’s Giving Me; British singer Kenya Grace’s Strangers; and Dave and Central Cee’s chart-topper Sprinter.

The best contemporary song category also boasts a host of hits including the collaboration between music producer Fred Again.. and musician Brian Eno on Enough; South African singer Tyla’s Water; Jungle’s Back On 74; Mette’s Mama’s Eyes; and Geronimo Blues performed by Speakers Corner Quartet featuring Kae Tempest.

The Ivors recognise the work of songwriters and composers across eight categories and have been running since 1956.

This year, 77 individual British and Irish songwriters and composers have received nominations, with 60% getting a nod for the first time.

Other categories include rising star, best television soundtrack, best original video game score and best original film score.

As previously announced, US rocker Bruce Springsteen will be the first international songwriter to become a fellow of the academy, its highest honour.

BST Hyde Park
Bruce Springsteen will be the first international songwriter to become a fellow of the academy (James Manning/PA)

Chief executive of The Ivors Academy Roberto Neri said: “On behalf of The Ivors Academy and our community of songwriters and composers, I’m delighted to congratulate all our nominees and thank our members who judge the awards.

“It is this recognition by your peers that makes an Ivor Novello Award so meaningful, and I look forward to celebrating the highest achievements at an inspiring awards ceremony in May.”

Chairman of The Ivors Academy Tom Gray said: “The 2024 Ivor Novello Award nominees represent a remarkable breadth of talent, showcasing the wide-ranging creativity and innovation that defines British and Irish songwriting and screen composing.

“From established voices to rising stars, this year’s list reflects an ever-evolving musical landscape and celebrates the writing craft that soundtracks our lives.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony held at Grosvenor House in London on May 23.