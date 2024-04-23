Duke of Sussex ‘jumped the fence’ at Glastonbury, jokes Sir Michael Eavis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duke of Sussex ‘jumped the fence’ at Glastonbury, jokes Sir Michael Eavis

By Press Association
Sir Michael Eavis, founder of Glastonbury festival, was knighted on Tuesday at Windsor Castle. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Duke of Sussex once “jumped the fence” at Glastonbury, the festival’s founder Sir Michael Eavis joked as he was knighted at Windsor Castle.

Dairy farmer Sir Michael, 88, hosted the first festival on Worthy Farm, Somerset, in 1970 and was honoured for services to music and charity on Tuesday.

Speaking after the ceremony, which was presided over by the Princess Royal, the event’s founder said both the King and Harry had attended the summer festival before.

Sir Michael told the PA news agency: “The King came once, Prince Charles. And Harry – I think he jumped the fence I should think.”

When asked how he knew this, Sir Michael chuckled and said: “I’ve got spies everywhere. No, I’ve got security all over the place actually.”

Harry
The Duke of Sussex partied at Glastonbury in 2013, the festival’s founder Sir Michael Eavis said (PA)

He continued: “He enjoyed it!

“(The then) Prince Charles enjoyed it as well actually.”

Regarding the duke’s visit, the festival founder said: “He only came once. That was the old Prince Harry, before he went to America.”

In 2013, Harry was spotted backstage watching The Rolling Stones headline the Pyramid Stage and partying until the early hours of the morning with Sir Michael.

Speaking at the festival that year, the dairy farmer said: “Prince Harry was great actually.

“I recommended that he should go on into the night, because the nightlife is what Glastonbury is all about.

“At three o’clock in the afternoon, you don’t get it.

“I told him to get his taxi driver to come back at five o’clock in the morning and do you know what? He lasted until four in the morning.

“His friends were all having a great time. He didn’t want to make a formal thing of being here.”

Sir Michael Eavis being honoured by the Princess Royal
Sir Michael Eavis was honoured by the Princess Royal (Aaron Chown/PA)

Greenpeace, Oxfam and WaterAid all receive donations from the festival and the event aims to raise around £2 million per year, which also helps hundreds of local causes.

In 2023, the festival donated more than £3.7 million to a range of charitable causes and campaigns including homelessness organisation Centrepoint, food redistributors Fareshare, several refugee charities and mental health charity Mind.

Sir Michael said that more than three million people wanted to attend the festival this year, more than 50 years after the event was founded.

He said: “I’m so pleased that it became a success after all the grafting it took to get there.

“Trouble with the authorities and police and accountants and licensing and everything – in the end I had the last word!”

On his legacy and the future of Glastonbury, Sir Michael said he hoped the festival’s organisation would remain “in the family” and called it the “best job in the world”.

A representative for the Duke of Sussex was approached for comment.