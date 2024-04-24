Wildlife and climate campaigners to take to streets to call for action on nature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wildlife and climate campaigners to take to streets to call for action on nature

By Press Association
TV presenter and environmentalist Chris Packham with scientists protesting in central London in response to the State of Nature report last September (Yui Mok/PA)
Green groups from the RSPB and National Trust to Extinction Rebellion will take to the streets of London for a march in June calling for action to “restore nature now”.

TV presenter Chris Packham, who will be joining the wide range of groups including the Woodland Trust, the Wildlife Trusts, WWF-UK and the Climate Coalition for the protest, said it was time for everyone to take to the streets to demand action from leaders.

Members of Extinction Rebellion, who use non-violent direct action to campaign for environmental action, are also joining the legal, family-friendly protest which organisers say could be the biggest ever march for nature.

The organisations are calling for all political parties to commit to greater funding for nature-friendly farming, making polluters pay, more space for nature, an Environmental Rights Bill and fair and effective climate action.

Mr Packham said: “As conservationists and environmental groups, we have to accept that the dire state of nature – both in the UK and globally – has happened on our watch.

“So now’s the time for bolder action, stronger demands, braver tactics and a new way of working – together.

“Ticking a box, signing a petition, sharing a post – it’s simply not enough when we are facing the collapse of our living systems.

“It’s time for all of us to take to the streets, shoulder to shoulder, whoever we are and demand our leaders Restore Nature Now.”

The wildlife and environment organisations who are supporting the march warn the general election expected later in the year must be a turning point for nature, before it is too late – with the UK described as one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth.

They are encouraging members of the public to “unite for nature” by joining the demonstration on the streets of central London to Parliament Square

Beccy Speight, RSPB chief executive, said people in the UK cared deeply about nature, but last year’s “state of nature” report, which is drawn up by conservationists, government agencies and academics, showed there had no let-up in the decline of our wildlife over recent decades.

One in six species were now at risk of being lost from our shores, she said.

“But there is hope: while we know the threats, we also know the solutions.

“But we simply aren’t acting fast enough or at a big enough scale to tackle the nature and climate crisis.

“We’re calling for urgent action and a much stronger commitment to nature’s recovery from politicians of all parties because we cannot afford to wait any longer.”

Etienne Stott, Olympian and Extinction Rebellion UK spokesperson said: “I’m really excited that Extinction Rebellion UK is going to be out on the streets with such a great variety of friends and allies who are all passionate about protecting and restoring nature.

“Biodiversity loss, habitat destruction and climate breakdown are now at breaking point.

“I’m deeply worried and I know huge numbers of others are too. The only way we are going to do anything about it is if we all come together and pull in the same direction.”

He said the demonstration was a start to bringing the fight to the mainstream and “getting everyone who cares about our planet and all life on Earth to bring about radical and urgent change”.