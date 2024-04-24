Ed Sheeran and Olivia Colman among stars donating items to War Child fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ed Sheeran and Olivia Colman among stars donating items to War Child fundraiser

By Press Association
Ed Sheeran is donating a signed guitar (Hannah McKay/PA)
Ed Sheeran is donating a signed guitar (Hannah McKay/PA)

An original script for romantic comedy Love Actually is being put up for sale along with personal items from Ed Sheeran and Olivia Colman to raise money for a charity caring for children in war-torn Gaza and Ukraine.

More than 70 people from music and film have donated exclusive signed items, which include director Emerald Fennell’s limited edition Saltburn script signed by the cast and the signed guitars of musicians Sheeran and Nile Rodgers.

The cash will go to the War Child charity, which says it will help children learn and give them psychological support in 14 countries affected by conflict, including Ukraine, Gaza and Syria.

War Child ambassador and Saltburn star Carey Mulligan said: “Right now more children are living through conflict than ever before.

“Having worked with War Child for more than 10 years, I am grateful to have witnessed first-hand the life-changing impact of providing vulnerable children and families with the resources they so desperately need.

“It is amazing what the creative industry can achieve when we come together, and I hope as many people as possible choose to help War Child by bidding on these rare items which have been lovingly donated.”

Other stars contributing include Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo, rapper Aitch, rock band Coldplay and actress Gillian Anderson.

Oscar-winner Colman said: “The psychological impact of conflict can be devastating for a child.

“War Child’s work is vital in providing support as early as possible to help children to heal, for the chance of a brighter future.”

War Child was founded in 1993 by filmmakers David Wilson and Bill Leeson and activist Willemijn Verloop, and has worked with high-profile artists to raise awareness and funding for children in conflict over the past 30 years.