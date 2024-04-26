Unseen work by The Snowman creator Raymond Briggs goes on display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unseen work by The Snowman creator Raymond Briggs goes on display

By Press Association
Author illustrator Raymond Briggs’ writing and drawing desk which he used for more than 40 years will be among the items on display at Ditchling Museum of Art and Craft. (Rosie Powell /PA)
A museum is revealing never-seen-before belongings and artwork from The Snowman author and illustrator Raymond Briggs in the first such exhibition since his death.

The multi award-winning author’s writing and drawing desk, which he used for more than 40 years, is among the items on display at Ditchling Museum of Art and Craft in East Sussex.

The insight into Briggs’ life, including 100 original artworks from his 60-year career, is being showcased a mile from his home in the village of Westmeston.

The exhibition – Bloomin’ Brilliant: The Life and Work of Raymond Briggs – is showing unseen artwork for Father Christmas On Holiday, alongside other titles including The Snowman, Fungus The Bogeyman and When The Wind Blows.

A museum spokesperson said: “These will all join hundreds of artworks that show why Raymond Briggs was – and still is – viewed as one of the most exceptional draughtsman and storytellers that this country has produced, with innovative journeys of both the magical and seemingly mundane, from monsters, flying snowmen and miniscule humans to heartfelt relationships, real-life war and a hard-working Father Christmas.”

Museum director Steph Fuller added: “It has been a privilege to be invited by Raymond Briggs’ estate to visit his home and select objects for this exhibition.

“Being in his studio amongst his drawing materials, family photographs and notes to self, it feels as though he might have just stepped out and could return at any moment. I hope we’re able to convey something of that feeling to visitors.”

Briggs died in August 2022 at the age of 88.

The exhibition opens on Saturday.