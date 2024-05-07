Phoebe Waller-Bridge connected with IF character who is ‘quite a panicker’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Phoebe Waller-Bridge connected with IF character who is ‘quite a panicker’

By Press Association
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attending the UK premiere of IF at Cineworld Leicester Square in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge has said she can relate to the character she plays in upcoming film IF, who is a “little panicky”.

The British actress stars in the film from director John Krasinski about a young girl who, after discovering she can see everyone’s imaginary friends (IFs), embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their children.

The cast is led by Cailey Fleming and Ryan Reynolds, while a string of stars play IFs, including Krasinski’s British wife Emily Blunt, Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively, and Steve Carell – who co-starred in the US version of The Office with Krasinski.

UK premiere of IF – London
Fiona Shaw, Allyson Seeger, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming and Phoebe Waller-Bridge attending the UK premiere of IF in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

“My character is called Blossom and she has set up a sort of matchmaking agency with a few other IFs to try and match untethered IFs with other humans and she’s struggling a bit, but she does not give up,” Fleabag star Waller-Bridge told the PA news agency on the carpet.

“She’s quite a panicker underneath the surface, even though she tries to keep everyone calm all the time.

“I can sort of relate to the little panicky bit anyway.

“But also she’s chic, she’s got these cute little ballet shoes, she’s got a bit of attitude, she’s a complex lady – I like her a lot.”

UK premiere of IF – London
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and John Krasinski attending the UK premiere of IF at Cineworld Leicester Square in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Krasinski, who directed the A Quiet Place horror films, said during the UK premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London that his favourite IFs belonged to his two daughters.

“My daughters’ IFs are in the movie. So one of my daughter’s IFs is a pink alligator and my other daughter’s IF is the marshmallow that’s on fire,” the 44-year-old told PA.

“I had an imaginary friend, his name was Sam Brace because I really wanted to wear braces when I was an eight-year-old.

“Turns out, braces weren’t as fun as I thought they were. But at the time, that’s what I wanted and so I named him Sam Brace and we went to the video store and re-enacted movies all the time.”

Meanwhile young actress Fleming said starring opposite Deadpool actor Reynolds was “amazing”.

UK premiere of IF – London
John Krasinski attending the UK premiere of IF at Cineworld Leicester Square in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Obviously, he’s hilarious, Everyone knows that. But I think another thing that you don’t see as much is his heart, it’s humongous,” she told PA.

“He has the biggest heart, he is so sweet. I got to see him interact with his kids and it’s just so refreshing to see another side of him and I think you’ll get to see that in this movie. He’s just a big sweetheart.”

IF will be released in the UK on May 17.