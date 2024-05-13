David Bowie estate remembers US saxophonist David Sanborn after death age 78

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

David Bowie estate remembers US saxophonist David Sanborn after death age 78

By Press Association
David Bowie estate remembers US saxophonist David Sanborn after death age 78 (Svend Withfelt/Alamy)
Grammy-winning saxophonist David Sanborn, who collaborated with stars including David Bowie, has died after an “extended battle” with prostate cancer at the age of 78.

During his six-decade career, Sanborn released 25 albums, toured with British superstar Bowie, and recorded the renowned solo on Bowie’s 1975 album Young Americans.

The official X account for Bowie, one of the most influential and revered musicians of the 20th century, shared a 2002 picture of the pair during a dinner in Montreux, Switzerland,

“Sad to learn of the passing of American alto saxophonist David Sanborn,” a statement from the Bowie estate said. Bowie fans will know him best for his sublime work on Young Americans and David Live; he also played flute on the latter.”

Sanborn’s social media accounts announced his death.

A statement said, “It is with sad and heavy hearts that we convey to you the loss of internationally renowned, six-time Grammy Award-winning saxophonist David Sanborn.

“Mr Sanborn passed Sunday afternoon, May 12, after an extended battle with prostate cancer with complications.

“Mr Sanborn had been dealing with prostate cancer since 2018 but had been able to maintain his normal schedule of concerts until just recently. Indeed, he already had concerts scheduled for 2025.

“David Sanborn was a seminal figure in contemporary pop and jazz music. It has been said that he ‘put the saxophone back into Rock ’n Roll’.”

During his career, Sanborn also toured with US star Stevie Wonder and was featured on his Talking Book album. He also played with British band The Rolling Stones and collaborated with Paul Simon and James Taylor during his solo career.

He also performed at the iconic 1969  Woodstock festival with the Butterfield Blues Band.

The single, All I Need Is You, won Sanborn his first Grammy for best R&B instrumental performance and in 1983, he released the hit album Backstreet featuring Luther Vandross as a guest vocalist.

Later albums have included guest stars such as British star Eric Clapton.