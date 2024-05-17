TV presenter Anne Robinson confirms relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TV presenter Anne Robinson confirms relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles

By Press Association
Anne Robinson has named as Saga magazine’s new agony aunt (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
TV presenter Anne Robinson has confirmed her relationship with the Queen’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, saying “Yes” but adding: “Mind your own business.”

Unconfirmed reports at the end of last year suggested the former Weakest Link host, 79, and the retired cavalry officer, 84, were dating.

Now Robinson has confirmed they are, telling Saga magazine: “Yes. Full stop. Mind your own business.”

The interview comes as Robinson is announced as the publication’s new agony aunt, a role she will take on from their June issue.

Speaking about returning to the dating pool in her seventies, after being single for more than a decade, she told Saga: “I’d been out of the game for so long. And also I don’t drink. If you don’t drink, you’re not as reckless are you?

“I’m a great believer in surprising yourself by taking risks. Personally and professionally. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. If the worst that can happen is you get some egg on your face, that’s not terrible is it?”

Robinson became known for delivering cutting remarks to contestants and her catchphrase “you are the weakest link, goodbye” when she presented the quiz show, which was first broadcast in 2000 before ending 12 years later.

On why dating can be easier in older age, she said: “You’re much more selective about what you’re going to get into a tizz about. Nothing matters that much. You’re not going to change.”

Anne Robinson on the June issue of Saga magazine (Alun Callender/PA)

Robinson previously hosted Channel 4 quiz show Countdown, becoming its sixth presenter and the first female to take the role, before stepping down in 2022 having recorded 265 episodes of the show.

She was previously married to the late Charles Wilson, a former journalist and newspaper executive, until 1973 and got from divorced her second husband, John Penrose, in 2007.

Parker Bowles married Camilla in 1973 and they had two children together, Tom and Laura, before divorcing in 1995.

The King, who was divorced from Diana, Princess of Wales in 1996, wed Camilla in April 2005 at the Guildhall in Windsor.

Parker Bowles and the Queen have remained friends, with the former army officer among the select guest list for the King’s coronation.

The interview is in June’s issue of Saga magazine