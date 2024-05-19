Singer Laufey reveals why Kris Jenner gave her mint mouth spray at the Met Ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Singer Laufey reveals why Kris Jenner gave her mint mouth spray at the Met Ball

By Press Association
Laufey at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Laufey at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey has revealed Kris Jenner sprayed mint into her mouth to ensure her “breath was fresh” at the Met Gala.

The Grammy winner, 25, was among one of the biggest names in film, music, TV and fashion who attended the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York earlier this month.

Appearing on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, the singer discussed some of the celebrities she rubbed shoulders with on the night including the unusual interaction she had with the 68-year-old mother of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters.

The MET Gala 2024 – New York
Kris Jenner attending the Met Gala (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “I did met Kris Jenner which was quite exciting and she sprayed mint in my mouth to make sure my breath was fresh.”

Her revelation was met with baffled looks and laughter from her fellow panellists, who included Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, TV presenter Dermot O’Leary, Boiling Point star Vinette Robinson and actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

Asked by host Tim Lovejoy if she consented to getting sprayed, Laufey said: “I like opened my mouth and I think that was the consent. She was kind of going around.

“I’m not going to not open my mouth to Kris Jenner.”

Reflecting on her experience at the gala, she added that is was “terrifying” but that she “loved it”.

Jenner is the mother of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

She is occasionally referred to as their “momager” as she also manages many of their careers.

The business mogul was in attendance at the Met Gala on May 6 alongside her daughters Kim, Kylie and Kendall.

The family rose to fame on their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which came to an end in June 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons of the show.

The show became a pop culture juggernaut after launching in 2007 with a cast of largely unknown sisters.

A new series by Disney+, titled The Kardashians, launched in 2022 and follows on from its predecessor in documenting the personal lives and business ventures of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Laufey was a finalist in Iceland’s version of Britain’s Got Talent and was a semi-finalist on The Voice Iceland when she was a teenager.

She released her debut studio album, Everything I Know About Love, in 2022 which was well received by critics, while her follow-up Bewitched solidified her place in the industry as it climbed the charts internationally.

It also won best traditional pop vocal album at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.