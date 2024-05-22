James Corden says Late Late Show commercial breaks were ‘frustrating’

Actor and comedian James Corden has said that he was “frustrated” while filming The Late Late Show in the US because of the frequent commercial breaks.

The British star stepped down from his role on the CBS talk show in April 2023 after eight seasons.

Appearing at The Podcast Show 2024 in London to discuss his new endeavour with Sirius XM, he said: “I’ve loved doing the show. If I had one frustration hosting The Late Late Show … it was the idea that every six minutes you’ve got to go to a commercial break.”

Corden added that a large element of filming in the Late Late studio was “trying to plug a product”.

He added that he preferred filming the popular Carpool Karaoke segments, which featured guests including Adele, Ed Sheeran and Sir Paul McCartney.

Corden said: “I found this intimacy in the interviews and the conversations that felt very organic and very safe and felt like people would respond to it.”

His new podcast, This Life Of Mine, has so far featured famous names such as Kim Kardashian, David Beckham, Julia Roberts and Dr Dre.

It is available on Sirius XM in the US.

“If there’s a thing I’ve enjoyed most about doing the show, it’s the element of freedom that you’ve got in a free-form flowing hour-long conversation, and giving that an edit to try and make that the purest version of who a guest is,” he said.

“That’s the thing I think I’ve enjoyed most about doing it so far.”

However Corden was initially reluctant to host This Life Of Mine.

Scott Greenstein, president of Sirius XM, said: “It did take a while to get you to do it but at least we got there.”

The actor also said that at the show’s conception he “quite passionately” wanted it to be audio only.

“When we first started talking about the show I had this idea that it was going to be an audio-only podcast.

“I grew up listening to the BBC and I thought that was what it was going to be, but I was told, in no uncertain terms … by anyone that I mentioned it to, that I was insane and that without video it could never travel.”

When asked who his dream guest was, the 45-year-old said: “I’d love to do King Charles. I’d be so interested to know what his favourite song is.”

The TV host rose to fame for portraying Smithy in the BBC sitcom Gavin And Stacey.

The hit series, co-written by Corden, last aired in 2019 for a one-off Christmas episode which ended on a cliffhanger.

The original three seasons aired from 2007 to 2010, and the final ever episode is due to air on Christmas Day this year on BBC One.