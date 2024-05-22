James Corden says Late Late Show commercial breaks were ‘frustrating’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Corden says Late Late Show commercial breaks were ‘frustrating’

By Press Association
James Corden (Suzan Moore/PA)
James Corden (Suzan Moore/PA)

Actor and comedian James Corden has said that he was “frustrated” while filming The Late Late Show in the US because of the frequent commercial breaks.

The British star stepped down from his role on the CBS talk show in April 2023 after eight seasons.

Appearing at The Podcast Show 2024 in London to discuss his new endeavour with Sirius XM, he said: “I’ve loved doing the show. If I had one frustration hosting The Late Late Show … it was the idea that every six minutes you’ve got to go to a commercial break.”

Corden added that a large element of filming in the Late Late studio was “trying to plug a product”.

He added that he preferred filming the popular Carpool Karaoke segments, which featured guests including Adele, Ed Sheeran and Sir Paul McCartney.

Corden said: “I found this intimacy in the interviews and the conversations that felt very organic and very safe and felt like people would respond to it.”

His new podcast, This Life Of Mine, has so far featured famous names such as Kim Kardashian, David Beckham, Julia Roberts and Dr Dre.

It is available on Sirius XM in the US.

“If there’s a thing I’ve enjoyed most about doing the show, it’s the element of freedom that you’ve got in a free-form flowing hour-long conversation, and giving that an edit to try and make that the purest version of who a guest is,” he said.

“That’s the thing I think I’ve enjoyed most about doing it so far.”

However Corden was initially reluctant to host This Life Of Mine.

Scott Greenstein, president of Sirius XM, said: “It did take a while to get you to do it but at least we got there.”

The actor also said that at the show’s conception he “quite passionately” wanted it to be audio only.

“When we first started talking about the show I had this idea that it was going to be an audio-only podcast.

“I grew up listening to the BBC and I thought that was what it was going to be, but I was told, in no uncertain terms … by anyone that I mentioned it to, that I was insane and that without video it could never travel.”

When asked who his dream guest was, the 45-year-old said: “I’d love to do King Charles. I’d be so interested to know what his favourite song is.”

The TV host rose to fame for portraying Smithy in the BBC sitcom Gavin And Stacey.

The hit series, co-written by Corden, last aired in 2019 for a one-off Christmas episode which ended on a cliffhanger.

The original three seasons aired from 2007 to 2010, and the final ever episode is due to air on Christmas Day this year on BBC One.