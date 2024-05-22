‘He was at home breastfeeding’: Dec tells King why Ant missed Palace reception

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He was at home breastfeeding’: Dec tells King why Ant missed Palace reception

By Press Association
The King meets Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall during a reception for Prince’s Trust Award 2024 winners, supporters and ambassadors at Buckingham Palace in London (Chris Jackson/PA)
The King has been told by TV star Declan Donnelly that his celebrity partner Anthony McPartlin was missing from a Buckingham Palace reception because he was breastfeeding.

Donnelly, one half of the Ant and Dec double act, apologised to Charles on behalf of his friend McPartlin, who was looking after his newborn son.

The TV star was attending a reception hosted by the King which celebrated a group of young people who have turned their lives around with support from The Prince’s Trust.

The King with Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall during a reception for Prince’s Trust Award 2024 winners, supporters and ambassadors at Buckingham Palace in London
The event came before Rishi Sunak called a General Election for July 4, after the King granted his request by telephone to dissolve Parliament.

Donnelly said after meeting the King: “I passed on Ant’s apology that he couldn’t be here today because he was at home breastfeeding.”

He added with a laugh: “I don’t know whether I broke royal protocol by giving that information.”

McPartlin announced the birth of his son on Instagram with a black and white image of him holding his new son, Wilder Patrick McPartlin, close to his chest.

Commenting on rumours he was the newborn’s godfather, Donnelly said he had not been formally asked, adding “everybody else has presumed, I won’t presume”.

The King during a reception for Prince’s Trust Award 2024 winners, supporters and ambassadors at Buckingham Palace
The reception gave the King the chance to meet the winners at the Prince’s Trust awards – and he chatted to recipients and celebrities who had presented the awards, including actor Martin Freeman, Pixie Lott and Ellie Simmonds.

Gesturing to the award winners, Donnelly added: “All the young people behind us here, some incredible stories again about people getting their life on track and making a real difference to their communities, and some incredible stories yet again.”

Commenting on the King, who has recently returned to public-facing events following his cancer diagnosis, the celebrity said: “He looked really well today.”

Donnelly added: “He was on good form, good spirits, always has a laugh and joke which is lovely, has a fantastic sense of humour and spent time with all the young people.”

At the end of the reception Charles went out into the Palace’s forecourt to see a pink rickshaw from India driven by a woman known as Arti, who won the Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award.

The King chatted to Arti, a single mother from India, who struggled to make a living but joined the trust’s Project Lehar programme which helped build her skills and confidence and introduced her to the Indian government’s pink rickshaw campaign, an initiative providing transport by women for women.